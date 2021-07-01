Intrusive and brutal: difficulties in applying for British settlement status | Brexit





There was a massive rush of EU citizens against a British settlement swarming with over 50,000 people to meet the midnight deadline of 30 June.

We speak to three people who are struggling with the process.

Monika Agorelius, 56, journalist and PR consultant

Swede lived and worked in the UK for 30 years before moving to France in December. She applied for settlement status online in May and is still awaiting a decision.

I thought it would be simple as I already had a green card, paid taxes and national insurance for years, owned a property, had a British driver’s license and a British husband, but after applying online I was asked to submit additional submissions. Evidence that Id lived in the country 5 years in a row. I spent two and a half hours on the helpline asking someone in my country why my national insurance records weren’t automatically discovered and they said that was one of the problems they were having. So I had to upload 5 years of tax records.

It was May and I haven’t heard any beeps since. My application is somewhere in the backlog. I am more angry than worried. You need to have your proof of application and be able to use it to enter the UK, but I’m afraid that all customs officials won’t understand the rules, so I won’t take the risk until my settlement status is approved. I’ve never panicked but I don’t trust the system enough. England has been my hometown for over 30 years and I have had a lot of attachment to it and would love to go back and live there again. It’s sad that we all Europeans feel so unwelcome.

Fabio, Housing Policy Analyst

Fabio was granted pre-settlement status in 2019, which he upgraded to settled status in June after he spent five years in the UK.

But on Wednesday, he discovered that the website no longer shows the pre-determined status needed to support the right to live and work in the UK.

This morning I double-checked my account to make sure things are showing up properly after the June 30 deadline, and I was surprised to find out that the only status reported to my Gov.uk account was the proof of support referencing the latest information. Applications filed in June are still pending, while information about your current immigration status disappears.

To say that you are worried about buying a house and have to show that you have the right to stay here to get a mortgage and that your application is pending is no evidence, he said. He said that the staff at the home office help desk were friendly and helpful and tried to manually change it but after investigation it was a technical glitch. Fabio said he was concerned that it could be a systemic problem and would affect others if the Ministry of Home Affairs erases previous records and marks pending applications.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said everyone with a certificate of application would have their rights protected.

Mike Goulden, Consultant Anesthesiologist, Liverpool

Gouldens’ tweet went viral on Thursday, saying his 83-year-old mother Erika should apply for a settled status after living in the UK for nearly 50 years. She built a home in Liverpool in 1963 after meeting her father Gouldens at a British military base in Germany. She has dementia. Goulden was initially reluctant to apply, but realized she was in danger of becoming an illegal immigrant. She doesn’t understand this process because of her dementia, he said. I had to scan her face from side to side. She grew angrily and told the government that she had been here for several years and said Im German. I was crying inside. It was humble, intrusive and cruel. For those who voted for Brexit, is this what you wanted?

The Department of Home Affairs does not require people in countries on indefinite leave to apply for settlement status, but many charities are recommending that they do so to avoid delays and access to the NHS and other public services.

