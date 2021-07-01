First Democrat Joins Race for MT’s New Seat in U.S. House of Representatives





LIVINGSTON State Representative Laurie Bishop on Thursday became the first Democrat to embark on the 2022 race for Montana’s new congressional district, saying she is someone who can work on bipartisan solutions that stimulate the economy.

At the center of my case, I’m really working across the aisle, with Republicans, being someone who really approaches my service in a respectful way that puts listening at the center, she said. told MTN News in an interview.

Bishop officially launched his campaign at an event in his hometown of Livingston on Thursday morning.

The three-term state legislator and director of a group that coordinates after-school programs has said Shell will operate in Montana’s new congressional district, the boundaries of which have yet to be drawn.

Montana regains a congressional district in 2022, giving the state two United States Home Districts as it did for decades before losing one in the 1990 census.

Population gains in the state over the past three decades and losses in other parts of the country have led to Montana being granted an additional seat, following the 2020 U.S. Census.

A five-person commission will draw the new district boundaries by the end of the fall. Montanas, the current sole congressman, Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, is expected to run for re-election in one of the districts and the other seat will be open.

Bishop said Shell will run on the open seat and does not expect to be the only Democrat to participate.

MTN News has learned that three other women are considering running as Democrats for the seat: Cora Neumann, a health policy expert from Bozeman who briefly ran for the US Senate in 2020; Monica Tranel, a lawyer from Missoula; and Whitney Williams, a Missoula businesswoman who unsuccessfully ran for governor last year.

Williams’ father, Pat Williams, was the last person to hold office in the former congressional district of western Montana, before it was combined with the Eastern District to form a single district in statewide in 1992.

Former Republican Congressman and US Home Secretary Ryan Zinke is already campaigning for the seat. He was re-elected for a second term in 2016 as the only Congressman from Montanas, but stepped down when President Trump chose him as Home Secretary.

MTN News

Former GOP Congressman Ryan Zinke.

He resigned from the Interior post at the end of 2019.

Bishop, 51, moved to Montana in 1996 from upstate New York, where she grew up and attended Syracuse University. She said her husband, whom she met at New York University, was from Ennis and they decided to move back to Montana.

Bishop is director of the Montana Afterschool Alliance, which helps coordinate and create after-school programs across the state.

She first ran for the Legislature in 2016, ousting a Republican incumbent in Livingston by a margin of 251 votes. She was re-elected twice with larger margins and served as whip of the Chamber of Deputies in the 2021 legislature.

Getting reelected and elected during tough election years for Democrats comes down to my community knowing that I am fair and thoughtful in my approach to things, she told MTN News.

Bishop acknowledged that few voters statewide knew her, but that she planned to start campaigning full-time statewide. She said Shell would focus on issues that resonate with Montana’s workforce, such as child care, affordable housing and access to public land.

When asked what solutions provide access to child care, Bishop offered few details other than suggesting that some form of government investment is needed.

During his legislative career, Bishop only pushed through one of his bills – demanding health insurance parity between physical and mental health coverage, in 2017.

