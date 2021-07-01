



The UK will end its coal-fired use by October 2024, a year ahead of schedule, ahead of its global warming summit in November, to move toward greater climate ambitions for other countries.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement yesterday, “Coal drove the Industrial Revolution 200 years ago, but now is the time to take radical steps to completely remove this dirty fuel from our energy systems.

There isn’t a long way to go. Coal accounted for only 1.8% of the UK’s electricity mix last year, according to the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, and about 43% from renewable resources such as wind and solar.

The government said it plans to introduce legislation on coal phase-out “as soon as possible”. This only applies to coal used for power generation, not other sectors such as the steel industry.

Britain has come a long way since the 1950s when thick blankets of coal-fuelled smog swept London. Just a decade ago, coal accounted for about 40% of the country’s electricity generation.

Trevelyan said the move is “a clear sign that the UK is leading the way in entrusting coal power to history books”.

Kevin Book, Managing Director of ClearView Energy Partners LLC, said, “I don’t think a country with very little remaining coal will necessarily shame large coal consumers with radical change.

“There are countries where the coal transition will be a big problem, and there are countries where it isn’t,” he added.

At a summit in Cornwall last month, the leaders of the seven countries agreed to cut financing for carbon capture-free international coal power generation by the end of the year and move toward “overwhelming” decarbonised power systems by the 2030s (Climatewire, June 14 days).

But promising an end date for coal power is more difficult, as domestic politics in regions like Japan and the US could overturn President Biden’s infrastructure bill. Germany passed a bill last year to suspend coal-fired power generation by 2038.

Nevertheless, coal has hit the skid globally as mining and power generation costs are rising and more countries are meeting stricter targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the International Energy Agency, coal is a major contributor to the increase in emissions.

A study by Climate Analytics shows that coal needs to be phased out globally by 2040 to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

The UK passed a bill to zero carbon emissions by 2050 in 2019 and is promising other countries a day to phase out coal ahead of the UN climate summit in Scotland in November.

“The impact of this step will be much greater if we can bring the world together with us,” said Alok Sharma, president of the Climate Summit, known yesterday as the Conference of the Parties (COP 26).

North Korea said Britain’s phase-out had a lot of symbolism given its history of coal dependence.

“But looking at the percentage change for the status quo tells a different story. It’s like being on the far side of the energy transition and it can be motivating to see where the UK started,” he said. . “But it also shows the huge gap that the UK lay ahead for some of the countries it was 50 years ago.”

