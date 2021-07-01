



A truck driver shortage could become a reality for British children and parents after confectioner Haribo says it is struggling to deliver enough bags of sweets to shopkeepers.

Jelly Babies, Jelly Bears and Mini Fried Eggs could all be affected, as the German company says it’s having problems offering its products to UK customers.

In news about millions of young children and bribery caregivers, Haribo is known to have canceled planned promotions for shared bags to maintain availability.

The spokesperson said, as many manufacturers and retailers across the country are struggling with a nationwide driver shortage. We are working with partners in the food and beverage industry to address and respond to this issue.

According to trade newspaper Grocer, Haribo told its wholesale and retail customers that there are a lot of problems with their supply chain and they are working flat to manage the situation.

It also reported that other vendors, including Hain Daniels soup, jam and vegetable sausage brand vendors, have turned to business customers for help to facilitate delivery.

The confectionery bottleneck follows warnings from the logistics industry that there may be summer gaps on the shelves, especially those of refrigerated food, including some fruits and vegetables, due to a lack of drivers.

Government officials held emergency talks with retailers, wholesalers and logistics groups to address the shortage. The transportation industry says the combination of Brexit and Covid-19 leaves tens of thousands of HGV driver jobs unfilled.

Food wholesalers have also talked about the perfect storm, where a shortage of HGV drivers creates gaps on retail store shelves or hospitality services.

James Bielby, Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD) said: It really matters. If there is a delayed delivery or a short delivery, the product is not available or there is no shipping slot and it must be collected So there is a shortage of products with knock-on effects.

Fewer items are available to customers and fewer drivers are used by wholesalers.

FWD, which has 660 members, ranging from large food businesses including Break and Booker to smaller local wholesalers, said the situation has worsened since the reopening of indoor hospitality in the UK on 17 May.

Pressures on food and beverage deliveries are expected to continue to worsen, particularly from September, when students return to school after summer break, staff return to offices, and restaurants reopen.

If no action is taken, there will be a series of pressure points, Bilby said. It’s the perfect storm. Demand is not met by supply.

The industry said flexibility in driver time could help alleviate the situation, along with efforts to clear the backlog of drivers waiting to be tested to obtain or maintain an HGV license.

