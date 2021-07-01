Altidore, Hamid, Green cut from CONCACAF Gold Cup roster in USA





The United States will head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup without most of its top players.

We don’t want to think of this as an team. We want to see this as a team that could compete to win the Gold Cup, US coach Gregg Berhalter said on Thursday after announcing his roster of 23 players. Let’s be really clear with this. And that will be our expectations, and will it be difficult? Absolutely. But we think there is enough backbone in this group. We believe there are enough veteran leaders in this group.

Among the missing are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Sergio Dest, John Brooks, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent. 2.

The main European players were going to take leave after the Nations League to prepare for their season, Berhalter said. Some other players who are in critical situations in Europe, we felt it was more important for them to be in the pre-season with their team and to give them a good chance to have a positive impact with their new staff. technique and with their club, rather than being in the Gold Cup.

Defender Reggie Cannon and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill are the only survivors of the 23-man squad list the United States used for the Nations League final last month. Acosta was the lone starter in the 3-2 win over Mexico on June 6.

Forward Jozy Altidore, goaltender Bill Hamid and midfielder Julian Green were among the 36 players eliminated on Thursday.

Five players could make their debut: forward Matthew Hoppe, midfielders Gianluca Busio and Eryk Williamson, and defenders Donovan Pines and James Sands.

In the center of the back, were thin, said Berhalter.

He said defender Bryan Reynolds had been ruled out due to his situation in Rome.

He has a new coach in José Mourinho, and we thought that if he was missing the entire pre-season with Mourinho, we know the record of Mourinho who enjoys playing older players. That would set him back too far to be able to make an impact with us in the future, Berhalter said. We’ve had a number of cases like this, Erik Palmer-Brown, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt Miazga is another that balanced the workload of the summer and his season.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, midfielder Cristian Roldan and forwards Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes are among those hoping to use the Gold Cup to return to the premier pool.

Guzan, 36, has 64 international appearances. He was Tim Howards’ replacement at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and started at the 2016 Copa America. He has not played for the United States since a show in September 2019 against Uruguay.

Sean Johnson and Matt Turner are the other two goalies.

Nineteen players are from Major League Soccer, joined by Cannon defenders from Portugals Boavista and Shaq Moore from Spains Tenerife, and forwards Hoppe from Germanys Schalke and Nicholas Gioacchini from Frances Caen.

Cannon is said to be looking for a transfer.

It’s an unfortunate situation at his club that turns into a happy situation for us, Berhalter said.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia was also excluded from the preliminary list of 59 players; defenders Julian Araujo, Carter-Vickers, Justin Che, Kyle Duncan, Chase Gasper, Jonathan Gomez, Aaron Herrera, Henry Kessler, Erik Palmer-Brown, Kevin Paredes and Auston Trusty; midfielders Cole Bassett, Johnny Cardoso, Caden Clark, Hassani Dotson, Leon Flach, Djordje Mihailovic, Moses Nyeman, Andrs Perea, Paxton Pomykal and Tanner Tessman; and forwards Frankie Amaya, Corey Baird, Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse, Jesus Ferreira, Rubio Rubin, Chris Mueller, Ricardo Pepi, Robbie Robinson, Memo Rodrguez and Mason Toye.

Clark is recovering from an appendectomy, the New York Red Bulls said on June 23.

Araujo played for the United States Under-20 team, but is also eligible for Mexico.

It’s a case of him being a national double and not quite ready to commit to the squad, and he knew the Gold Cup would lock him up for good, and he wasn’t ready to take that step. I don’t want to speak for him, said Berhalter. I can imagine when he looks at the depth of the right-back position he sees a blockage there and he maybe doesn’t fully see his path to becoming a starter of the next World Cup. What I can tell you is that we really appreciate Julian and we think he’s an exceptional player, and we think he can try to become a starter in this team.

Nyeman, a 17-year-old DC United player, was born in Liberia and is in the process of obtaining US citizenship.

Altidore, 31, had been a mainstay of the United States for a decade and was part of the 2010 and 2014 World Cup roster, but struggled with injuries. He has scored 42 goals in 115 international appearances, his last player for the United States in the 1-0 loss to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final. He has not played for Toronto since May 22. .

Green, a 26-year-old with Germany’s Greuther Frth, was on the 2014 USA World Cup roster.

A team can replace an injured player up to one day before their first match.

The United States is based in Kansas City, Kansas for the first round and will open Group B on July 11 against Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala or Guyana. The Americans face Martinique on July 15 and Canada on July 18.

THE LIST

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Sean Johnson (New York), Matt Turner (New England)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta), Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Shaq Moore (Tenerife, Spain), Donovan Pines (DC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), James Sands (New York), Sam Vines (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielder: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Gianluca Busio (Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Eryk Williamson (Portland), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (DC), Daryl Dike (Orlando), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen, France), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke, Germany), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

