The MP questions the watchdog’s ability to protect UK jobs in private equity trading. Competition and market authorities





The head of the influential parliamentary committee has raised concerns about regulators’ ability to protect jobs and clients amid a surge in private equity takeovers by major UK companies since Morrisons became one of the latest publicly traded companies to receive takeover bids. .

Darren Jones, chair of the Business, Energy and Industry Strategic Selection Committee, wrote to the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) to clarify that it asks watchers the authority to intervene when new owners act irresponsibly.

Jones said concerns have been raised since Asda’s recent private equity takeover and access to Morrisons. These deals are being watched as companies collapse, including Deven Hams, who is debt-laden with private equity, Casual Dining Group, the former owner of Bella Italia, and Casual Dining Group, which fell into administration last year.

There are concerns that regulators lack the authority to supervise or intervene when new owners act irresponsibly, as previously highly leveraged purchases of high-end brands have ultimately resulted in administrative, job losses and pension fund shortages. Jones wrote to CMA Chief Executive Officer. , Andrea Coscelli.

He asked Coscelli for advice on the powers he could use to address such issues and what additional powers he should consider to address them.

Jones said: UK supermarkets are the most recent area of ​​interest for private equity and other buyers who use significant amounts of debt. Some stakeholders have raised concerns about what this means for protecting jobs, pension funds and supermarket presence in the UK’s bustling streets.

Although the current level of activity is low, future transactions would like to understand what regulatory oversight is in place to protect consumers and workers.

According to data firm Dealogic, the private equity firm has announced 113 deals for UK companies, including acquisitions and minority stakes, with a combined value of 23.3 billion as of 2021. This is the fastest trading speed since 2007, right before the financial crisis.

American acquirer Bridgepoint has acquired a minority stake in Itsu, an Asia-inspired food chain, and other targets include St Modwen Properties and private jet company Signature Aviation.

