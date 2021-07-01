US deficit to total $ 3 trillion in fiscal 2021, according to budget panel





The federal government will swim in $ 3 trillion of red ink by the end of fiscal 2021, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate released Thursday, which rose 33% from the latest forecast.

Following multiple stimulus measures aimed at tackling the economic impact of the pandemic, Congress will this year run a budget deficit equivalent to 13.4% of GDP, the second highest level since 1945 and exceeded only by the 2020 expenses.

The CBO last released a deficit estimate in February, when it saw a deficit of $ 745 billion lower than currently forecast. According to current projections, the $ 23 trillion portion of public debt held by the public would rise to 103% by the end of the current fiscal year.

The deficit in 2020 stood at $ 3.13 trillion and already stands at $ 2.06 trillion in the first eight months of the fiscal year. Total public debt now stands at $ 28.3 trillion, of which the public holds $ 22.2 trillion.

“The economic disruption caused by the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic and the legislation enacted in response continues to weigh on the deficit (which was already large by historical standards before the pandemic),” the office wrote in a report.

There was good news: The CBO increased its estimate of gross domestic product to gain 7.4% by the end of 2021 and 2.8% per year until 2025, well above its historic norm. . Unemployment will also continue to fall, according to the report, until it drops to around 4% in 2022 and stays there for several years.

Regarding inflation, the bureau sees the personal consumption expenditure index increase by 2.8% this year. The PCE index is the preferred inflation measure of the Federal Reserve, which last week reported an overall inflation rate of 3.4%, well above its target of 2%.

The CBO then expects inflation to moderate over the next few years to 2% in 2022, then stay around 2.1% until 2025. The yield on 10-year Treasury bills is expected to increase. at 2.7% from the end of 2025; it recently traded around 1.48%.

