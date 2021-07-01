Wales Appoints UK’s First Wildlife and Rural Crime Coordinator | Wales





His patches occupy mountain ranges, farmland, rivers, estuaries, and nearly 1,000 miles of coastline. His tray includes reaching the bottom of horrendous vandalism in a wonderful bird’s nest and making sure that the arrival of tourists on summer vacation doesn’t lead to a surge in dog attacks on sheep and cattle.

The Welsh government unveiled its first-of-its-kind role in the UK on Thursday, the Wildlife and Rural Crime Coordinator.

Rob Taylors’ responsibilities include working with four Welsh police, the British government, other emergency services and representatives of wildlife and agriculture to solve rural crimes from fly tips to theft of heating oil.

However, the most notable investigation he has been involved in is the May attack on a pair of osprey nests in the Llyn Brenig reservoir in northern Wales. Just hours after the female osprey lays eggs, an attacker arrives under the dark canopy and chops off the nesting platform with a chainsaw. The eggs are gone and the osprey is still in the field with no nests to protect or chicks to rear.

Two chicks are hatching and doing well, Taylor said this was a shocking attack, speaking at the Dyfi Osprey Project in central Wales, another osprey nesting site. He said he was determined to find out who did these things and define them to show that this kind of crime would be unacceptable.

In the past, ospreys have suffered persecution because they took fish from ponds or lakes or became the target of collectors collecting their eggs. Rumors persist that the platform may have been damaged by an angler, but Taylor said he did not believe any anglers or sailors who used the lake were behind the attack.

Investigations include working through automatic license plate recognition data, analyzing DNA found at the scene, and determining exactly how the attackers actually got to the remote and water-enclosed post.

At the Dyfi Osprey Project, a pair of osprey watches over their CCTV-installed nest. Photo: Gareth Phillips/The Guardian

Ospreys may be some of the most attractive creatures Taylor needs to protect, but it’s also important to save the sheep.

He will also draft the Kept Animals bill passing Congress, giving police and courts new powers to investigate and punish those who allow dogs to attack livestock.

There are over 100 attacks a year in the North Wales police area alone, killing many animals. Taylor acknowledges that an increase in visitors to Wales this summer could lead to more incidents. But that also means more witnesses, he said.

His work also includes developing a plan called Future Farms Cymru, which aims to revolutionize crime prevention on farms by leveraging the latest technologies.

Sixteen test farms have been set up across Wales, equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and systems to allow farmers to digitally monitor their equipment and livestock, allowing animals to be removed from one location, causing doors to open or sudden silos to drop. Notify farmers and police when heating oil or diesel oil is detected.

Rural Minister Lesley Griffiths, speaking at the Dyfi Osprey Project, said she was frightened by Llyn Brenig’s attack on an osprey. They used to be pests, but now they’re not, so we have the right to protect them as we do, she said.

There is a banner on the way to the Osprey Center. Griffith said there is tension between those who wanted beaver-like creatures that were brought to the site of an osprey project to help knock down trees, and those who died against it.

The situation is extremely polarized. I get a letter saying rewilding is the way to go and another letter telling me not to dare rewilding. Now, more than ever, the situation is very polarized and polarized, she said.

The attack has unsettled conservationists in other osprey areas in Wales. Emyr Evans, project manager at the Dyfi Osprey Project, said additional security measures were put in place to protect the four birds. If all goes well, the four adults and two chicks will migrate from central Wales to West Africa in early September.

More security measures, including thermal imaging cameras, will be in place until next spring when Osprey comes out. Evans make sure we have the best protected sites in the UK. They deserve it.

