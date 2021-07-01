Air France-KLM urges the United States to drop the travel restrictions imposed on Europeans.





The top executive of Air France-KLM, one of the world’s largest airlines, was elated when Europe eased restrictions on American visitors last month. Now he wants the United States to return the favor.

While Europe has largely lifted restrictions on vaccinated American tourists, most Europeans are still not allowed to travel to the United States even if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, much to the chagrin of businesses from both. sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

What has been eagerly awaited is reciprocity from the US government, Air France-KLM chief executive Benjamin Smith said in an interview this week. The transatlantic is the most important long-haul market we have.

The US Chamber of Commerce last week called for the relaxation of travel restrictions put in place under the Trump administration, saying the return of European business travelers and tourists would help spur economic growth and the creation of jobs for Americans across the country. Europe has generally been one of the biggest sources of tourists to the United States, especially New York and other east coast destinations.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the administration was considering lifting the ban.

We know people want to come here and people want to travel elsewhere; we understand that, Ms Psaki said. She added: We have these working groups with Canadians, with Europeans, with others to determine the timing and pace when we can reopen and do it safely.

U.S. airlines have seen a summer rebound thanks to widespread vaccinations and strong demand for tickets after a year in which many people were confined to their homes. But the industry in Europe is struggling. The number of flights to Western Europe last week fell 49% from 2019, according to OAG, an aviation data provider. In North America, thefts fell only about 24%.

Air France-KLM lost $ 8.4 billion last year. Germany-based Lufthansa Group and IAG, which owns British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, have also lost billions.

European airlines rely heavily on transatlantic travel. For KLM, which has its main hub in Amsterdam, and Air France, flights to North America accounted for around 12% of overall capacity in 2019, according to Cirium, an aviation data provider. And, despite the ban on most Europeans to travel to the United States, Air France still plans to launch flights to its 12th American city this Friday by starting a non-stop service between Denver and Paris.

Even as he waits for the United States to reopen to European visitors, Smith said he hopes travel will slowly recover in Europe.

The leisure component of our business in Europe is really strong, Mr. Smith said. It’s a little too early to talk about the commercial component as it has never been strong in the summer, but see how it goes in September.

