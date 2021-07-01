Nissan hasn’t put the UK ahead of the electric race. Nils Pratley





You can’t complain too much about Minister Lalara’s voice over Nissan’s plans to build an electric battery plant, or gigafactory, in Sunderland as part of a billion-dollar project. The investment is large, it is the first investment, and 6,000 jobs are promised. Instant milking is fair.

We don’t know exactly how much public money has been promised, but if the rumored 100m is correct, it’s not much different from what other European governments are throwing to secure notable electric vehicle investments. Everyone.

But business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has to keep an eye on his hype. Nissan’s claim to move is a major step forward in plans to put the UK at the forefront of the global electric car race. In terms of auto racing, the UK is off the starting point.

Nissan will always be the easiest car maker to convince. Japanese companies dissipated their Brexit concerns when they were confident that the tariff regime on EU exports would not be harmed.

Sunderland is famous for being one of the most efficient plants. It would have been strange if I hadn’t chosen to pursue my electrical dreams in northeast England.

Calculations of Britain’s attractiveness for the gigafactory would be better for other automakers. Kwartengs hopes to have a domino effect with Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota, BMW (including Oxford’s Mini), and Stellantis (from Elsmere Port).

As the dominoes won’t collapse on their own, the automakers and dealer associations are setting some goals this week, as well as bigger grants (and of course they want it) for the electric vehicle revolution.

For example, building a battery capacity equivalent to 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the UK by 2030 could produce 1 million electric vehicles, which would be enough to sustain the UK auto industry’s current market share.

The first phase of the Nissan project will provide a capacity of 9 GWh. There’s room to get higher over time, but the pictures provide context – there’s a long way to go in this race. Don’t celebrate too soon.

Light letters from activist investors to GSK won’t revolt

Are the activist investors trying to get mad? A massive chunk of Elliott Managements’ 17-page open letter to the GlaxoSmithKlines Board of Directors consisted of light statements about the bleeding.

Long-term shareholders didn’t need to hear that the stock had a shocking performance and had been spending too little on research and development over the years. These ailments are expected to merge with the consumer health care division to address the Elliott-backed spin-off.

Four of the five recommendations have been tamed. The fourth is to remind the board that it is obligated to consider bids for consumer businesses. Obviously yes.

At its core was the call for GSK to review its executive lineup ahead of a major spin-off. In fact, Elliott wants CEO Emma Walmsley to apply for the position of head of new GSK, a core pharmaceutical and vaccines business. The same may be true of Brian McNamara, the head of consumer health care.

Neither of them had their names written on the letters, so Elliott is doing things gently. It does not require headroll to run a robust selection process.

The GSK board can easily negotiate formal requirements. As Chairman Jonathan Simons has already publicly endorsed Wallsley to continue, it can be said that the work is done and reopening the matter will be a distraction from the merger.

One doubts there will be a few more rounds left in the series, but Elliott needs support to make the difference while maintaining a holding below 5%. You’re probably right that post-merger revenue and profit targets should be more ambitious. But, for better or worse, the other moods in the GSK shareholder rankings don’t currently feel rebellious.

Thorough defense of JD Sports

He worked for the Peter Cowgills bonus. This is a summary of the time of Andrew Leslies, JD Sports Compensation Board Chairman. He was kicked out by independent shareholders, i.e. non-Pentland Group shareholders who own 51%.

The defense is thoroughly deserved. It was a serious refusal for JD to approve a huge bonus to the president after a year of accepting 100 million Covid aid.

After receiving 1.3 million annual bonuses and 3 million in long-term plans, Cowgill thanked Leslie for her valuable contributions. I wouldn’t be rude.

