US to share tens of millions of additional Covid-19 vaccines this summer





“Just as our work to immunize Americans doesn’t end on July 4, our work to help immunize the world doesn’t stop at these 80 million doses,” Zients told reporters in a briefing at the White House on Covid-19. “We will continue to share tens of millions of additional US doses over the summer months as we help lead the fight to end the pandemic around the world.”

The move is part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to reaffirm U.S. leadership on the world stage and help countries around the world struggling with Covid-19 epidemics fight the pandemic. It will also serve to counter efforts by Russia and China to use their own publicly funded vaccines to expand their global influence.

The United States has allocated 80 million Covid-19 vaccines to countries around the world, as the president pledged to do by the end of June. The White House said at least 75% of these donated vaccines would be shared with the global immunization program called Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, and 25% would be shared directly with countries in need.

Not all doses have been shipped. By the end of this week, the United States will have sent approximately 40 million doses to the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Colombia, Pakistan, Peru, Ecuador, in Malaysia, Bangladesh and other countries, Zients said. The rest of the 80 million doses will be shipped in the coming weeks, he said. The vaccines sent are the three that have been approved for use in the United States: by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

In addition to those 80 million doses, the president pledged last month to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer worldwide.

“This is by far the biggest donation of Covid-19 vaccine ever made by a single country,” Zients said Thursday.

Earlier this year, the president said $ 2 billion in U.S. contributions would go to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative and provide support for COVAX. He also pledged additional funding of $ 2 billion subject to contributions from other countries and dose delivery targets met.

The announcement on Thursday comes as federal officials voice concerns about the spread of the variants in the United States and the administration is fighting to get the rest of the American population vaccinated.

The White House also announced Thursday that it is deploying response teams across the United States to areas with high spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 as concerns grow in the country. The White House coronavirus team is spearheading the effort, and officials expect response teams to help ramp up testing, provide supplies and potentially increase media efforts fee-based targeting areas with low immunizations.

The White House recently acknowledged that the United States will not meet Biden’s goals of having 70% of American adults with at least one injection of the Covid-19 vaccine and 160 million fully vaccinated by July 4. Zients said the country still has work to do to get young Americans vaccinated and that it expects the United States to meet those goals weeks after the original target date.

More than 154 million Americans had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 57% of Americans 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

