Angela Merkel and PM discuss Covid travel restrictions during last UK visit | politics





Boris Johnson is set to welcome Angela Merkel to the checkers on Friday, with coronavirus travel restrictions expected to be high on the meeting agenda.

The German Chancellor, who last visited the UK before stepping down, has requested quarantine for all British travelers entering the EU, whether or not vaccinated, due to concerns about the delta strain.

Germany has already designated the UK as a region for the virus. This means that anyone traveling from the UK will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, except for those in transit.

From March, all travelers traveling to Germany were required to submit a negative COVID-19 test to the airline prior to departure.

However, the British government is pursuing greater freedom for British people to travel. Fully vaccinated Britons will be able to travel to Amber List countries, including Germany, without quarantine on their return home from later this summer.

The meeting came after the British Prime Minister said the double jab would be freed for Britons looking to travel abroad this summer.

Johnson said details of the government’s plan to allow people who have had both vaccinations to visit the Amber List country without quarantine upon return, and to ease the lockdown later this month, will be revealed in the next few days.

He won’t confirm a date for when such a policy will come into force, but he’s sure people will be able to travel.

Merkel will speak at a virtual meeting of the British cabinet as part of the visit, and the two leaders will discuss the post-Brexit relationship between London and Berlin.

Johnson said: Britain and Germany have a strong friendship and share common views on many issues.

Our scientists, innovators and industrialists work together every day to make the world a better place.

During the 16 years of Merkel’s presidency, Anglo-German relations have been re-energized and revitalized for a new era.

And today we will agree on a new joint venture [Friday] It will leave a legacy that will last for generations.

The two leaders last met at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month.

Merkel will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday, as part of her 22nd visit since taking office in 2005.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/02/angela-merkel-flying-in-to-chequers-in-her-final-uk-visit-as-chancellor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos