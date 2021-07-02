1,000 counties in the United States have immunization coverage below 30%





FEMA members greet the public as they walk to high school to get vaccinated at a FEMA-run Covid-19 mobile vaccination clinic at Biddeford High School in Bidderford, Maine on April 26, 2021. .

Joseph Precious | AFP | Getty Images

About 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccine coverage below 30%, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The counties in question are primarily located in the Southeast and Midwest and are the most vulnerable to Covid infection, according to CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky. The agency is already seeing increased disease rates in those counties due to the spread of the more transmissible delta variant, Walensky said.

The delta variant currently accounts for about 25% of new cases sequenced in the United States, and officials say they expect it to become the dominant strain in the country, eclipsing the currently dominant alpha variant.

In some counties, rates of delta variants can reach 50%, according to the CDC. “We expect to see increased transmission in these communities unless we can immunize more people,” Walensky said.

Postal codes with the highest rates of vaccine hesitation are located in states such as North Dakota, Idaho and Alabama, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent research center. in Global Health from the University of Washington.

During the briefing, Dr.Anthony Fauci, medical adviser to the president, cited a study in The Lancet that showed mRNA vaccines were around 80% effective against confirmed delta variant infection. The study also indicated that two doses of an AstraZeneca vaccine provided 60% protection.

As for symptomatic disease, another study cited by Fauci showed that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine generated 88% protection against the delta variant. A study by Public Health England showed that Pfizer vaccines offered 96% protection against hospitalization with the delta variant, and that the AstraZeneca vaccine offered 92% efficacy after two doses.

“Preliminary data from the past six months suggests that 99.5% of deaths from Covid-19 in states have been in unvaccinated people … the suffering and loss we are seeing now is almost entirely preventable,” Walensky said .

