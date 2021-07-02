UK Residents Cancel UK Euro 2020 Roma Quarterfinal Tickets | Euro 2020





UK fans living in the UK who had valuable tickets for the Euro 2020 class 8 saw their tickets canceled at the request of the Italian government.

Fearing that fans will travel to Italy for a match against Ukraine on Saturday and ignore the five-day Covid quarantine period, authorities have asked Uefa to reclaim tickets sold to UK residents, a request the tournament organizers have complied with.

Fans who purchased match tickets before June 28 were given the deadline to transfer their tickets to friends or British nationals residing in Italy until 9pm Thursday night. After that, the ticket was withdrawn, refunded and returned to general sale.

It comes out with the latest twist in a chaotic saga as UK fans face the reality of traveling abroad while levels of the delta strain of Covid-19 rise at home.

England have played every game of the tournament at Wembley to date, beating Germany in front of 40,000 fans in a scene of unsocially distant ecstasy on Tuesday. With both the semi-finals and finals being played at Wembley, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer described plans to increase additional capacity on Thursday as completely irresponsible.

Romes Stadio Olimpico only hosts 18,000 on Saturdays. Under Uefa rules, the FA allocated 2,000 match tickets nationwide, but returned them on Wednesday after deciding not to sell tickets to UK residents due to quarantine requirements. Now, tickets purchased by fans much earlier in the sales process have also been returned.

Some English fans living in Italy or other continents can still play. Uefa has a plan to give priority to fans who have declared themselves an England supporter abroad when registering for tickets via general sale.

A Uefa spokesperson said: Italian authorities have asked Uefa to take steps to ensure that UK residents do not circumvent the quarantine requirements that apply when entering Italy. They specifically asked Uefa to cancel tickets sold to UK residents from 28 June and stop selling and transferring tickets from 21:00 this evening.

As of 28 June, UK residents who purchased tickets were given the opportunity to hand over tickets to Italian residents or return tickets until 21:00.

