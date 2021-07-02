UK to halt coal power generation by 2024





Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevalyan has announced that the UK will no longer use coal to generate electricity from 1 October 2024, a year earlier than originally planned.

The move is part of an ambitious government commitment to decarbonize and decarbonize the power sector from fossil fuels to eliminate their contribution to climate change by 2050.

The announcement confirmed last year’s prime minister’s intention to advance the deadline for halting coal-fired power generation.

This advances the deadline for phasing out one-year coal from the UK’s energy system, underscoring the UK’s leadership in reducing emissions and tackling climate change ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow this November. .

The UK is likewise urging all countries to accelerate the cessation of coal power generation.

The UK government will introduce new legislation for this in the near future.

Coal is one of the most carbon-intensive fossil fuels and contributes to harmful air pollution.

By not using it to generate electricity, the UK could play a major role in limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, a key goal of the COP26 presidency.

The UK has made great strides in reducing its use of coal in its electricity sector, with coal accounting for only 1.8% of the UK’s electricity mix in 2020 compared to 40% almost a decade ago.

The announcement was made by Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan at today’s Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) Europe Roundtable, highlighting the importance of countries phasing out coal finance and how businesses can deliver on those promises as part of London’s climate action. How to come out before giving a speech. week. The UK government already ended support for the offshore fossil fuel energy sector earlier this year.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: Coal drove the Industrial Revolution 200 years ago, but now is the time to take radical steps to completely remove this dirty fuel from our energy systems.

Today, the UK is taking the lead in entrusting coal power to the history books, sending a clear signal to the world that we are seriously thinking about decarbonizing our power system so that we can meet our ambitious and world-leading climate goals. .

The UK’s net zero future will be driven by renewable energy and it is this technology that will drive the green industrial revolution and create new jobs across the country.

UK Scottish Government Minister David Duguid said: “The UK government’s pledge to cease coal-fired power generation by 2024 is a big step towards its Net Zero goal and its ambitions for a smooth energy transition while working towards the decarbonization of the electricity sector. Supports the cold plan.

We must focus on the next generation of technologies needed to protect and create jobs by leveraging Scotland’s highly skilled workforce while supporting the UK’s Green Industrial Revolution.

The UK spent 5,000 hours without coal in 2020 and set a new wind record earlier this year, with more than a third of its energy coming from wind.

Increased use of renewable energy has reduced the cost of green energy thanks to competition, free enterprise and government incentives to launch new technologies, and now coal power is more expensive in most countries.

As one of the first countries to commit to halting coal power, with significant success in ramping up renewables, the UK leads the world in moving away from fossil fuels and significantly decarbonizing energy systems.

The UK government, through its COP26 presidency, is urging countries to follow the example and give up coal power forever.

In May, under British leadership, the G7 climate and environment ministers agreed to halt all new financing for coal power generation by the end of 2021 and accelerate the transition to an overwhelmingly decarbonized power system in the 2030s.

