United States Global COVID-19 Response and Recovery Framework

More than 600,000 of our fellow Americans and nearly 4 million people around the world have died from COVID-19. The devastating impact of the pandemic has been felt at home and abroad, triggering health and economic crises. Globally, we are witnessing the first large-scale increase in extreme poverty in more than two decades, the loss of decades of development progress, the increase in gender-based violence, the increased food insecurity and increased unemployment, especially among young people and women. Even as we gain confidence in national COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the United States, none of us are safe until all of us are. The risk of emerging and dangerous variants where transmission of COVID-19 remains high poses a risk to all of us. This disease knows no borders.

The United States will work with our partners to step up the fight against COVID-19 around the world, pave the way for global recovery, and restore better national and global health security. Our first goal is to end the pandemic at home and abroad. On January 21, 2021, President Biden released the National Strategy for COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness, including Goal 7, which details the Biden-Harris administrations’ comprehensive plan to restore U.S. leadership in the world and build better preparedness for future threats; reconnect with the World Health Organization (WHO) and seek to strengthen and reform it; urge the international public health and humanitarian response to COVID-19; restore US leadership in the international response to COVID-19 and advance global health security and diplomacy; and strengthen biopreparation and expand resilience to biological threats.

In support of this strategy, the U.S. COVID-19 Global Response and Recovery Framework provides a focused set of goals and lines of effort under which departments of U.S. agencies execute a whole-of-government response. This response aims to shorten the lifespan and ultimately end the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide; mitigate its wider damage to people and economies and support global recovery; and rebuild better to strengthen international preparedness for future biological threats. The U.S. government will pursue five goals as part of the U.S. COVID-19 Global Response and Recovery Framework that together constitute a comprehensive approach to managing the immediate global health crisis and ending the pandemic.

The United States ‘COVID-19 Global Response and Recovery Framework also supports the United States’ commitments to the G7 + plan to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 and prevent the next pandemic by supporting the vaccination of populations in need. most vulnerable in the world, by supporting last mile vaccination and getting vaccinated. weapons, providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies as needed, strengthening procurement, improving disease surveillance and early warning, supporting recovery, building resilience and advancing global health security.

Read the full framework here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/US-COVID-19-Global-Response-and-Recovery-Framework.pdf

