Press scores 2, Mewis sisters find the net, USA dominates Mexico 4-0





EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (AP) Christen Press scored two goals, Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath also scored, and the Americans beat Mexico 4-0 on Thursday night.

The United States extended their unbeaten streak to 43 games, tying the second longest unbeaten streak in the team’s history, in the first of two Olympic farewell games against Mexico.

The Americans extended their winning streak against Mexico to 14 games and improved to 38-1-1 on aggregate. America’s only loss in the series was a 2010 World Cup qualifier.

There were several things that I was very happy with, said coach Vlatko Andonovski. First, I was happy to see some of the combinations and group or team connections that we had. And then I was also happy to see some of the combinations of small groups or subgroups. … The last thing was that I felt we did a really good job of adapting to what was given to us.

This cohesion is essential as the team prepares for the Olympics. The four-time gold medalist USA aim to become the first team to follow a World Cup title by winning Olympic gold.

Mewis scored in the 21st minute on an assist from older sister Kristie Mewis, and the pair celebrated with a lump to the chest. It was the first sister-to-sister goal in team history.

Kristie Mewis was recently named to the Olympic list, the only player to go to Tokyo who was not on the squad that won the World Cup in 2019.

We all know how good Sams’ shot is, so I just passed it to her and I had a feeling when I passed her that she was going to touch and score, said Kristie Mewis. She texted me before the game and she said: If we have a sister-in-law goal, we have to bang our chests after.

The press hit a pass from Samantha Mewis in the 39th minute.

Heath hadn’t played since December as he recovered from his injuries. She entered the second half and then scored on her first touch in the 74th minute. It only took him 52 seconds to score.

I had a long time to think about what it would be like to come back to the field. You play the game a lot in your head when you don’t. So that was one of those things that kind of slowed down, and that was perfect, Heath said.

Press added his fifth goal of the year and 63rd of his international career in the 85th minute. She has been directly involved in 36 goals in her last 36 games for the national team.

Mexico did not qualify for the Olympics. The United States and Canada will represent CONCACAF in Tokyo.

Monica Vergara was named Mexico coach in January, becoming the first woman to lead the team.

The teams meet on Monday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, the last American game before Tokyo, where it opens the Olympic tournament on July 21 against Sweden.

