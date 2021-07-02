Coventry in the process of getting government support for UK’s next-generation battery ‘gigafactory’





Coventry is lining up for the UK’s next gigafactory as the UK government monitors up to eight car battery sites across the UK by 2040.

It is understood that Indian industrial giant Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is in the final stages of negotiations with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to support a billion-dollar project at Coventry airport worth up to $100 million. . from state aid.

The deal is expected to reflect a deal unveiled by the government and Nissan in Sunderland on Thursday.

The 4.5 m sq ft plant is a joint venture of the Coventry City Council Coventry Airport, which will create approximately 4,000 direct jobs and up to 10,000 supply chain roles in the West Midlands region.

West Midland Coalition Authority Mayor Andy Street said the deal between Tata and the government could be completed in months.

The project will be the UK’s second gigafactory, near Bridgwater in Ellesmere Port and Somerset as the government tries to catch up with Europe in the race to become one of the world’s leading providers of new battery technologies. Another regional electric vehicle manufacturing center.

By 2030, automakers will be banned from producing gasoline and diesel vehicles.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is using the European Union’s rules of freedom for post-Brexit post-Brexit national aid to encourage international investors like Tata and Nissan to choose the UK as a new green manufacturing base over competing sites on the continent, particularly continents like Germany will do France.

Street said: It’s correct to say that JLR is likely to be a Gigafactory customer, and what we’ve seen at Nissan is that it needs the ultimate customer to make an economic case.

When asked when the deal between Tata and the government would be close, Street added: There is so much work to be done that it takes months, not weeks. I think it’s a fair analysis in a few months.

The government is actively pursuing investments in up to 8 gigafactories, and has secured up to 500 million in funding. Nissan is said to have received about 100m of support from funding for the Nissan battery plant in Sunderland.

The move comes in response to warnings from the auto industry that up to 90,000 jobs could be lost in the sector if the government does not invest in manufacturing electric vehicles.

A government spokesperson said: As highlighted in the announcement of the new Nissan Gigafactory, we are committed to making the UK one of the world’s leading positions in automobile manufacturing with a major investment program to bring electricity to the supply chain. It creates jobs and secures a competitive future for the sector.

The location of the gigafactory is a commercial decision for investors and depends on a number of factors.

The government appears to be in talks with the government for Tesla founder Elon Musk to build Britain’s largest giga factory in Somerset. (Photo: Aly Song / Reuters)

As the UK leaves the European Union and governments lure foreign investment in green and high-tech industries, state aid laws are expected to bring billions of pounds of growth to the region.

Government sources said initiatives such as the 15 billion green savings bond will fund public-private projects in automotive, aerospace, life sciences and alternative energy projects across the country.

The use of state support for snare companies from rivals such as Germany and France was demonstrated on Thursday with Nissan’s new gigafactory contract in Sunderland, which will be replicated in the coming months into a contract similar to Jaguar Land Robus Indian owner Tata. Most likely.

The government is also known to be in talks with Elon Musks Tesla to support the UK’s largest gigafactory.

While much of the international money will come from Tata and Nissan and others, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has opened his eyes to attracting more investment from China.

Naturally, regions like the West Midlands, West England and North West are somewhat excited about the prospects of state aid used to bring investment, jobs and wealth.

Liverpool City regional mayor Steve Rotherham said he welcomed the government’s willingness to invest more in the southeast and out of London, but added that the devil is in the details.

With Europe’s largest wind turbine cluster at Burbo Bank in Liverpool Bay, Rotherham emphasizes the region’s green credentials and automotive history.

For example, he said, as the future of the Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port is questionable, decades of automotive knowledge in the area means it is an ideal location for other government electric battery plants.

But he also hopes that the government will decide where to support the project based on what’s best for the economy rather than Conservative votes.

Don’t do it on the political line, he said. Conduct on UK PLC’s economic growth potential. An area like ours will definitely benefit if they do so where they identify how to get the greatest return on their money.

West England is another area that expects state support, which is used to lure further investment. England West Mayor and former Labor MP Dan Norris expects the aerospace sector in and around Bristol to benefit.

We have the largest aerospace on the planet outside of the US in the west of England, Norris said. We talked about composites and the latest materials that will be part of the solution to the climate problem.

West Midland Mayor Andy Street is hoping to get close to a billion-dollar deal for his gigafactory, as well as show the government his expertise in life sciences.

I have to admit that Oxford and Cambridge are leading a very strong part in the translation work, which you might call the purest research. This is to conduct research and transition to the production of medical devices. So with our engineering background, we are truly optimally positioned in the physical production of medical devices and the technology that goes with them.

