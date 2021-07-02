Pandemic lockdowns have helped predators around the world, especially online, according to the United States





WASHINGTON predators around the world took advantage of restrictions linked to the pandemic last year to lure more people into forced labor and sex trafficking, including children who spent their days online under stay orders at homes imposed by the government, according to a new State Department report.

In India and Nepal, young girls have been sold into marriage to help families who otherwise had no income because they could not leave home to work or sell their crops.

In the countries of the Persian Gulf, migrants who had no choice but to live in their workplace are increasingly being barred from taking leave.

In the United States, tenants who could not afford rent were forced to have sex with their landlords.

As the number of individuals at risk of trafficking increased during the pandemic, the conditions under which traffickers thrived have also increased, the State Department’s annual human trafficking report found on Thursday.

He revealed that victimization increased as law enforcement and other resources were diverted to managing public health measures during the height of the pandemic.

In particular, the number of cases of online sexual exploitation appeared to skyrocket as people turned to their computers during shutdowns. The report found that predators were increasingly recruiting and grooming children who spent more time online, often unsupervised for sex trafficking and sexually explicit material.

Requests for online sex trafficking investigations in the Philippines, for example, increased by almost 300% over a two-month period in spring 2020, when the country was under strict travel restrictions.

India reported a 95% increase in online searches for material that sexually exploits children.

In the United States, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a 99% increase in the number of children attracted to online predators between January and September of last year.

While authorities have struggled to keep up, some have found new ways to keep predators at bay.

Paraguayan officials asked people in border quarantine facilities whether they had witnessed or been victims of predatory acts. Nearly 300 victims were counted four times more than the previous annual average, according to the report.

Lebanon and the Czech Republic have extended the legal stay of migrants, making them less vulnerable to smugglers.

Globally, the State Department estimates that nearly 25 million people around the world are victims of human trafficking. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said on Thursday the crimes were an affront to human rights; it is an affront to human dignity.

The report assessed cases of human trafficking and exploitation between April 2020 and March 2021 and the efforts of 188 countries to tackle abuse.

He also highlighted 11 countries where the State Department accused governments of aiding or abetting human trafficking: Afghanistan, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan. South, Syria and Turkmenistan. The report cites examples of forced labor in each country, including the use of children as sex slaves in Afghanistan and of soldiers in Myanmar.

As in previous years, the report details Beijing’s crackdown on more than one million ethnic Uyghurs, who were forced to lock themselves in labor and detention camps in the western Xinjiang region in China. Mr Blinken described the sites as concentration camps, and the Biden and Trump administrations accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghurs.

Mr Blinken said on Thursday that China has also used forced labor in other parts of the country over the past year. Governments should protect and serve their citizens, he said, not terrorize and subjugate them for profit.

