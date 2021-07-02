Pension triple lockdown insults British youth | poly toynbee





Here is the story of two generations of pensioners and young workers. As the epidemic subsides this week, one generation receives a huge windfall from the government while the other gets nothing. The reason is clear. Tories got three times more votes in one group than the other.

Starting this week, employers are starting to receive additional bills previously paid by the government, many are letting their employees go, and the business is still empty. Most of those who lose their jobs will be young people in the low-wage hospitality, arts, entertainment and tourism sectors. They will struggle to find a job, warning the Resolution Foundation. Reports of worker shortages are exaggerated and there are even steep reports. Salary goes up. But that artificial wage increase figure would greatly benefit pensioners.

We can expect a fight between prime minister and prime minister. It’s a long-running struggle between a big voter-favorite top 10 consumer and a Penny Fincher obsessed with financial honesty next door. The issue of pension increases is a fundamental issue as all ministers demand money in the fall spending review. All Tory members were elected under a proclamation to keep their pension triple fixed in perpetuity.

But due to statistical thinking, the minister considers it a very expensive promise. The promise is to raise pensions, whichever is higher: rising consumer prices, 2.5% or average earnings. However, wages have risen 5.6% due to the pandemic, with some economists predicting it will rise to 8% later this month. Don’t imagine that average earners actually got these rises: the measure compares 10 million serene workers to artificially low wages today and at the peak of the first wave, where they lost 20% of their wages. Low-income earners all lose their jobs and are excluded from the figure, making the average growth appear artificially high. Torsten Bell of the Resolution Foundation explains it this way: For example, in a couple making $10,000 versus the other $30,000, if a low-income earner loses their job, the couple’s average salary rises because one person is completely removed from the payroll calculation. He says the base percentage is actually just over 2%.

Maintaining a triple lock would cost at least $4 billion, but it would divert state support for all pensioners, regardless of wealth, away from working families and children. Pensioners have grown since Triple Lock was enacted, and at least 37 billion people have been moved away from their families in a decade of cuts in benefits. But last year, when income growth was modest, pensioners still grew by 2.5%, and now these intergenerational injustices could be exacerbated.

The UK’s 12 million pensioners are already the least likely group to be poor, a historic change achieved under the Labor Party, with one million crossing the poverty threshold. Blessed Baby Boomers have private pensions that never recur, and they have an enormous untaxed wealth of the value of their cheap homes, whose values ​​have risen more than 300% in the past 30 years. Three-quarters of pensioners are homeowners.

However, there are very poor pensioners, with the oldest pensioners tending to be the poorest, 2.1m of which are in urgent need of assistance. Labor effectively introduced pension credits to supplement the pensions of people with no other income. But here is a scandal. Nearly a million people aren’t already claiming too low annuity credits, and are losing an average of 32 per week. A household of 200,000 pensioners does not claim an average of 62 home benefits. Older single women with the lowest pensions owe the most. More than two billion people sit in the Treasury each year, not because many miss out on pride, but because they are unaware of their rights or need help claiming them.

Because everyone gets a basic state pension, the Bureau of Labor and Pensions knows exactly where these non-claimed poor pensioners are and should mandate the Commission, Age UK and Citizens Advice to reach everyone. Now it’s a funny irony that people over 75 have to pay for TV licenses unless they use their pension credits, and an avalanche of new pension credit claims could be expected, which could end up costing governments a lot. Cut from the BBC.

The government should increase pension credits for poor pensioners and give up triple lock. Also, people of working age should not pay for the new social welfare system that comes from the elderly’s own property. Also, the prime minister should not try to balance the debt to the youngest with the least money. Leveling up should mean intergenerational fairness, so put a high priority on restoring the billions of people who have been rejected to school to keep up with the academic time lost during the pandemic and losing their arts and sports. The Resolution Foundation explains how the jobs and work environments of young people who have fewer opportunities to buy a home are creating a mental health crisis. Bell says Britain has far more wealth than European Union countries, but it sits in bricks and mortars out of reach of most young people.

Despite the recent talk of so many graduates, in the UK only 50% of the population has a degree, with the OECD average of 70%. Professor Bobby Duffys’ book ‘Generation: Who are you by birth? But his research shows how forgiving young people are too. They don’t blame the old man for stealing the future. According to Duffy, they don’t want to bother her grandmother. People live in families, not in intergenerational isolation. And they know that they will grow old too.

There is no reason to counter the desires of the young against the old. But if Boris Johnson insists he’ll bribe voters by keeping his pension triple fixed when it’s not around the end of the year, then the youngsters should also get a lot of that multiple if his proud level-up means nothing at all.

