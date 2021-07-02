Toyota tops GM sales in US, expected to be top-selling automaker in US





Toyota Motor overtook General Motors in the United States for the first time in a quarter and is expected to be the best-selling American automaker.

The Japanese automaker on Thursday announced sales of 688,813 vehicles in the United States from April to June. That compares to GM’s 688,236 vehicles in the second quarter. Toyota has exceeded analysts’ expectations, while GM has slightly missed forecasts.

The upheaval was caused by a global shortage of chips that drastically hampered vehicle production. Japanese automakers, especially Toyota, have handled the crisis better than their American competitors.

“They’ve kind of defied gravity in recent months,” said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive. “We track that they have very low inventories and yet their sales have held up pretty well. We’re really surprised by Toyota’s strength and a decent quarter versus some of the competition.”

The only way Toyota can not take on the role of top-selling automaker is for Ford Motor, which reports Friday morning sales, significantly beating analyst sales expectations of 645,000 vehicles in the quarter. Ford had previously said it expected to lose half of its production in the second quarter due to the chip issue.

The last time GM wasn’t the top-selling automaker for a quarter in the United States was when Ford overtook them in the third quarter of 1998, Edmunds reports.

Jessica Caldwell, executive director of ideas at Edmunds, said Toyota is known for looking deep into its supply chain and has more experience managing low inventory. She expects there to be significant fluctuations in the US market share this year due to the shortage of parts.

“I would definitely expect a little change in some of the market share,” she said. “Toyota did very well, Asian brands overall did quite well.”

In May, Reuters reported that Toyota was stockpiling semiconductor chips, which are essential for modern vehicles, and saw no major short-term impact from the chip shortage.

Toyota declined to comment specifically on sales, but issued the following statement: “We are grateful to our loyal customers for placing their safety and trust in Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Our goal has always been – and will continue to be – to be the best brand for safety and quality in the minds of our customers. And as part of our philosophy of continuous improvement, we always find better ways to do things and, ultimately, make better products that our customers love and trust.

Correction: The last time GM was overtaken in the United States was in the third quarter of 1998, according to Edmunds. A previous version of this article incorrectly indicated the time period.

