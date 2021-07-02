Chinese stocks fall nearly 2%; United States Employment Report





SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in trading on Friday as investors eagerly await a closely watched US jobs report due out later.

Mainland Chinese stocks were among the biggest losers regionally, with the Shanghai composite falling around 1.6% while the Shenzhen component falling 1.856%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.6%.

Elsewhere, the Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.23% while the Topix index gained 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed around 0.1%.

Australian stocks rose as the S & P / ASX 200 rose 0.44%.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan slipped 0.82%.

Investors likely focused on the US Department of Labor’s monthly employment report on Friday, which is expected to be released on Friday. Economists expect the non-farm payroll to increase by 706,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate to fall to 5.6% from 5.8%, according to Dow Jones.

Oil prices were little changed in the afternoon of trading hours in Asia as international benchmark Brent crude futures were below the fixed line as they traded at $ 75.82 per barrel . US West Texas Intermediate crude futures have hovered above the flat line at $ 75.26 per barrel.

U.S. crude futures hit their highest level since October 2018 on Thursday, while Brent jumped 2%.

The move came as a meeting between OPEC and its allies, an energy alliance often referred to as OPEC +, was postponed until Friday. The delay came after the UAE opposed a new oil deal, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing OPEC + sources.

“Our bullish slant on crude oil remains,” analysts at OCBC Treasury Research wrote in a note on Friday. “We expect some form of reduced compromise to be ironed out by today.”

Currencies

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.559 after falling below 92.1 earlier this week.

The Japanese yen was trading at 111.56 to the dollar, still lower than the levels below 110.8 seen against the greenback earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $ 0.7464 after slipping above $ 0.755 earlier in the trading week.

