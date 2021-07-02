UK drivers no longer need an insurance green card in the EU | motoring





Millions of UK drivers no longer need to obtain an insurance green card before taking their car to an EU country after further Brexit-related paperwork is cancelled.

The European Commission announced it had waived its obligations when it announced several other concessions designed to ease tensions over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Since leaving the bloc, drivers of UK-registered vehicles, including those of Northern Ireland, have been required to hold a green card when visiting other EU countries, including Ireland.

A green card is an internationally recognized document that proves to law enforcement that you have valid auto insurance. It usually lasts up to 90 days. Drivers have been told that they must apply before traveling to the EU in their vehicle.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, residents of the UK made 12.6 million annual visits to EU countries via ports and strait tunnels.

Motorists traveling this month will not be exempt from duty. The rule change takes effect 20 days after publication in the official journal and must be done within the next few days.

The British Association of Insurance Companies (ABI) described the decision as good news for drivers. Secretary-General Huw Evans said the committee took a pragmatic approach to the matter.

UK drivers will no longer need to apply for permanent residency through an insurance company, which will help reduce the bureaucracy of drivers and road transporters between the UK and the EU, he said. Motorists in Northern Ireland will be especially welcome to drive across the border.

The Irish Automobile Insurance Authority (MIBI) has strongly lobbyed the card, noting 43 million cross-border travel on the island each year.

CEO David Fitzgerald said he had been in regular conversations with EU officials to highlight the problems posed by the cards. This is not a sustainable situation given that there are 43 million cross-border vehicular movements per year and about 25,000 people living on one side of the border and commuting regularly to other jurisdictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/jul/01/uk-drivers-insurance-green-card-eu-brexit-northern-ireland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos