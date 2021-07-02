US and UK officials: Russian military utilizes containers in aggressive hacking campaign





Hackers in the Russian military are using automation technology to expand common password guessing tactics and have successfully penetrated their targets, according to joint advice from the National Security Agency, the Office of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, the FBI and the British State. Cyber ​​Security Center.

From at least mid-2019 to early 2021, the Russian General Staff State Intelligence Agency (GRU) 85th Main Special Service Center (GTsSS), military unit 26165, conducted extensive, decentralized, anonymous, brute-force access attempts on hundreds using Kubernetes clusters. I did. Targets from governments and the private sector around the world read the recommendations released Thursday. GTsSS malicious cyber activity has previously occurred in the private sector using Fancy Bear, APT28, Strontium and various other identifiers. These efforts are almost certainly still in progress.

Kubernetes is an open source system used to manage applications by packing everything needed to run them in the form of easily deployable images called containers. Hackers use the system to more efficiently obtain access credentials, which they then use to make their way to target organizations while covering their tracks with virtual private networks and anonymization tools like The Onion Router software or TOR.

According to a press release from the NSA, malicious cybercriminals use brute force techniques to discover valid credentials, often through extensive login attempts. Sometimes valid credentials are discovered by using previously leaked usernames and passwords, or by guessing variants of the most common passwords. Although brute force techniques are not new, GTsSS uniquely leverages software containers to easily extend brute force attempts. Once valid credentials were found, GTsSS combined these with various publicly known vulnerabilities to gain additional access to the victim’s network. This, along with the various techniques detailed in the advisory, also allowed attackers to evade defenses and collect and exfiltrate various information on the network, including mailboxes.

Targets include government and military organizations, political consultants and party organizations, defense contractors, energy and logistics companies, think tanks, higher education institutions, law firms and media companies, especially companies in the United States and Europe, the agency said.

The advisory lists specific VPNs used by hackers to protect their identities, and states that organizations should deny all inbound activity from known TOR nodes and other public VPN services to exchange servers or portals where such access is not related to normal use. Says.

However, between November 2020 and March 2021, an advisory listing the management of 10 IP addresses found to be related to Kubernetes clusters that attempted brute-force authentication in some cases did not allow hackers to use anonymization tools.

The advisory also shares other indicators of impairment and mitigation measures beyond the commonly recommended multi-factor authentication and other zero trust practices.

Organizations can enable timeouts and lockouts whenever password authentication is required, use CAPTCHA to reject automated attempts, automate access log audits, check passwords against public dictionaries, and implement commonly used dictionaries. You should consider refusing the service.

Rob Joyce, head of cybersecurity at the NSA, said in a press release that a lengthy brute force campaign is likely underway around the world, including gathering and exfiltration of data and accessing credentials. Network defenders should use multi-factor authentication and further mitigation of advisories to counter this activity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2021/07/us-uk-officials-russian-military-leveraging-containers-active-hacking-campaign/182702/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos