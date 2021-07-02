Two contestants toss their hats in the ring for MT’s second seat in the US





The race for the second seat of the soon-to-be-established Montanas in the US House of Representatives is starting to take shape, with Democrat Laurie Bishop and Republican Al Olszewski officially announcing their candidacies today.

House District 60 state representative Laurie Bishop, who served three terms in the state legislature, announced that Shell would run on the Democratic ticket at an event Thursday morning in Livingston. Olszewski, a former GOP state lawmaker who recently ran in the 2020 Republican primary for governor, is expected to announce his candidacy at the Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The race has already been started by former U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, who most recently served as Home Secretary under the Trump administration and announced his candidacy at the end of April. Zinkes’ announcement follows news that the population of Montanas has grown enough for the state to regain a second seat in the United States House, a seat it lost in the 1990 census.

Democratic State Representative Laurie Bishop, center, announces her candidacy for Congress in Livingston, MT on July 1, 2020. Credit: Amanda Eggert / MTFP

According to Federal Election Commission documents, outgoing Congressman Matt Rosendale has a quarter of a million dollars in the bank to pursue a second two-year term at the House seat for which he was elected in 2020.

Speaking to a crowd of around 60 at Livingstons Sacajawea Park, Bishop pledged to meet the needs of the workers, families and children of Montanas. She focused her remarks on the social issues that have been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rising cost of living that is forcing some Montanais to move out of state. She said more tools are needed to address housing affordability, and the hangar likes to find ways to expand federal investments in COVID-19 relief that have been made over the past 18 months.

When our workers prosper, we all benefit, and we can and should do more to stand up for working families in our state and country, she said. Working parents are jumping through the hoops to fight the high price and scarcity of quality child care. In Congress, I will fight to make the Child Tax Credit permanent, while advocating smart investments to make child care more accessible and affordable for families and support a more sustainable business model for providers.

Bishop also highlighted his accomplishments in the Montana Legislature, including sponsoring the Montana Mental Health Parity Act, enacted in 2017, which requires insurers to cover mental health at the same level as the Mental Health Parity Act. physical health.

When asked how her campaign would react to the poor performance of the state’s Democratic parties in the last election, she said she believed the current redistribution process would increase opportunities for Democrats.

The chance to be able to start in a new neighborhood is a very important part of that, she said.

Two hours later and over 300 miles northwest of the Bishops event, another former state lawmaker launched his own bid for the new seat. Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon from Flathead Valley, sent out a press release on his candidacy Thursday morning, which he planned to follow up with a party in Kalispell hosted in conjunction with the conservative political advocacy group Flathead Liberty Coalition.

Al Olszewski Credit: Courtesy of Al Olszewski

In a statement, Olszewski said he is committed to a winning campaign that would give Montana two conservative votes in Congress.

The statement says Olszewski’s main priorities include the protection of the Constitution, the unborn child and access to public land in Montanas, including the development of natural resources.

In a brief follow-up conversation with Montana Free Press, Olszewski said the natural resource development he wants to see expanded in Montana includes the timber harvest and mineral extraction needed for batteries and other necessities that power the 21st century economy.

We need to get these minerals from the United States, not from outside the country, he said, adding that he supported America First’s policies and believed they had worked well for the Montanese.

Olszewski recently ran in the 2020 Republican primary for governor, placing third behind former Attorney General Tim Fox and current Gov. Greg Gianforte. He also ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018, losing that primary race to Rosendale, who was defeated by incumbent Democrat Jon Tester in the general election. Prior to that, he served one term in the Montana Legislature as a Representative and two as a Senator.

Olszewski’s press release targeted Zinkes ‘conservative voting record as well as his stance on the CSKT water pact, which Olszewski opposes and which was ratified in late 2020. Olszewski also questioned Zinkes’ decision. Zinkes to maintain the status of the Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument after the 2017 Interior Departments review.

Olszewski touted his own Conservative voting record, saying in the press release that he was proud to have the highest Conservative Union of America lifetime odds of any candidate in that race.

Zinke did not respond to the MTFP’s request for comment at press time Thursday afternoon.

More contestants are expected to toss their hats in the ring in the weeks and months to come. Several potential candidates have said they are waiting to see how the district boundaries will be drawn before making a decision.

Other Republicans who have publicly expressed interest in the seat include Civil Service Commissioner Brad Johnson and former State Representative and former District Court Judge Russ Fagg. A number of Democrats are also testing the waters, including Whitney Williams, who lost the 2020 Democratic primary to Mike Cooney; Tom Winter, who served at Montana House and unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic primary for the US House in 2020; Cora Neumann, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 Democratic primaries for the US Senate; Kimberly Dudik, 2020 lead Democratic candidate for state attorney general; and State Senator Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula.

Last week, Governor Gianforte joined 14 other Republican governors in urging the US Department of Commerce to release Census Bureau redistribution data as soon as possible, arguing that further delays would hamper efforts to redraw legislative districts of Congress and States.

The Montana District and Allocation Commission responsible for deciding how district lines will be drawn has been meeting since May. The Census Bureau has announced plans to release the data by August 16.

