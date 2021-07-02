United States Suspends All Federal Executions Amid Death Penalty Review | Capital punishment





The US attorney general has imposed a moratorium on all federal executions while the Department of Justice is revising its policies and procedures on the death penalty. Civil rights and criminal justice activists pushed for the shutdown following a wave of controversial executions under the Trump administration.

Citing the disproportionate impact of the death penalty on people of color and the deep controversy over the drugs used to put people to death, Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered a temporary hiatus on the scheduling of executions.

The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system not only enjoys the rights guaranteed by the constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely, Garland said. . This obligation has particular force in the event of capital punishment.

Garland said the department will review execution protocols put in place by former attorney general William Barr. A federal lawsuit has been filed over the protocols, including the risk of pain and suffering associated with the use of pentobarbital, the drug used for lethal injection.

Donald Trump’s Justice Department resumed federal executions in July, after a 17-year hiatus. No president for more than 120 years has overseen so many federal executions. The last inmate to be executed, Dustin Higgs, was put to death at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, less than a week before Trump left office.

In a dissenting opinion on the Higgs case, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor lambasted the administration for carrying out the execution, condemning what she saw as an unprecedented rush to kill detainees.

Secrecy surrounded all aspects of the executions. Courts have relied on those who executed them to voluntarily provide information about the problems. None of the executioners mentioned any.

Lawyers have argued that one of the men killed last year, Wesley Purkey, suffered extreme pain while receiving a dose of pentobarbital. Purkey was the second inmate to be killed. The court documents were filed by another inmate, Keith Nelson, in an attempt to stop or delay his execution. But it progressed.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to explain how it obtained pentobarbital for the lethal injections under Trump. But states have resorted to other means as the drugs used in lethal injections have become increasingly difficult to obtain.

In the 2000s, drug companies began banning the use of their products for executions, claiming they were meant to save lives, not take them.

Joe Biden has said he opposes the death penalty and his team has pledged he will take action to stop its use. Civil rights and human rights organizations had called on the Biden administration to suspend federal executions as soon as he took office. In February, 82 organizations, including the ACLU, wrote to Biden: As young poet laureate Amanda Gorman proclaimed on your inaugural stage: If we merge mercy with strength and strength with law, then love becomes our heritage and changes the birthright of our children.

By taking immediate action to commute the sentences of the 49 federally sentenced people on death row, you have the opportunity to show that the Biden-Harris administration will rule with mercy, the organizations said in an open letter.

But the problem is uncomfortable for Biden. As a supporter of the death penalty at the time, he helped craft 1994 laws that added 60 federal crimes for which someone could be put to death, including kidnappings in which someone ‘one dies. He later admitted that the laws had a disproportionate impact on blacks.

A moratorium on federal executions is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough, said Ruth Friedman, director of the Federal Capital Habeas Project. We know that the federal death penalty system is marred by racial bias, arbitrariness, overbreadth and serious mistakes by defense lawyers and prosecutors that make it irreparable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/01/us-federal-executions-halted-attorney-general The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos