US sprinter and Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson reportedly failed drug test and could miss Olympics – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





(CBS SPORTS / CBSDFW.COM) – American sprinter who grew up in Dallas, Sha’Carri Richardson, has reportedly failed a drug test, which could cause the 21-year-old to miss some or all of the Tokyo Olympic events that she qualified. for, CBS Sports reports.

A positive test result would disqualify her performance at the US Olympic Trials and she could be suspended from competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

READ MORE: Wally Funk’s friends are delighted she is set to fly into space with West Texas’ Jeff Bezos later this month

They reported that due to the positive test her performance at the Olympic trials in the United States was disqualified and she is expected to miss the Tokyo Games.

The Enquirer’s Tyler Dragon tweeted that she had not used steroids and was facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana.

Richardson tweeted Thursday afternoon: “I’m human.”

I am human

– ShaCarri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

READ MORE: I-Team: Victims rally to talk about sexual abuse at popular Christian camp

According to Dragon, she will likely be suspended during the 100m event at the Olympics, but she could still qualify for the 4x100m relay.

Jamaica Gleaner have reported that they could face a one to three month ban for the failed test, which was carried out during the US Olympic trials.

Her 100m victory at the US Olympic Trials was provisionally disqualified.

Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in practice, is expected to replace her if the disqualification is upheld.

Richardson graduated from high school from Kathlyn Gilliam Collegiate Academy.

It is a Dallas ISD school that does not have any sports, but gives athletes the right to compete in their Dallas school.

MORE NEWS: Help comes for Fort Worth owner who complained about no hot water but had a much bigger problem

What for Richardson was Carter High School.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/07/01/sprinter-dallas-native-shacarri-richardson-reportedly-fails-drug-test-tokyo-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos