We are Petri dishes. The world watches the UK race between vaccines and viruses. corona virus





The UK, which was not the first to have a coronavirus pandemic, is in a unique position. Through a combination of history, biology, mathematics and politics, the country is unique in building advanced immunization programs against the sizable amount of Covid, driven almost entirely by the rapidly spreading Delta strain.

Nowhere in the world is the competition between vaccines and viruses being watched more keenly than here.

Other countries and Israel have vaccinated more populations. India has withstood more delta cases.

But most of North America, Europe and Asia are lagging behind the UK in vaccine programs, and Delta is only now in place.

The World Health Organization believes Delta will prevail. This strain accounts for a fifth of new cases in the United States, but is expected to dominate in the coming weeks. After a 10-week decline, cases are on the rise in Europe. The French government, scientific adviser Professor Jean-Franois Delfraissy, has warned of a fourth wave driven by this variant.

The UK is in an absolutely unique position, says Mark Woolhouse, professor of epidemiology of epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh. The highest incidence of deltas occurs in well-vaccinated countries. We are petri dishes for the world.

There are plenty of other countries where we can learn from what is happening in the UK in the coming months. The most obvious is how this strain spreads through the population and how different vaccines and varying levels of vaccination affect cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Analysis by Public Health England already shows that this strain is about 60% more contagious and twice as likely to hospitalize people than the alpha or Kent strain. Countries investigating will want to know who needs hospital treatment, who needs mechanical ventilation, who has died, and how many.

There is already good news. While the Pfizer/BioNtech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are not particularly effective against delta compared to the alpha strain, two injections, particularly after a single dose, reduce the risk of hospitalization for delta infection by 96% and 92%, respectively. This is very welcome and gives countries the handling for what is to come.

People will undoubtedly look to the UK and learn as much as possible from our experience, says Professor David Salisbury, former Director of Immunization at the Ministry of Health and Assistant Professor of Global Health Programs at Chatham House.

If the UK has a certain percentage of people who are double-vaccinated, and France has a small third, you can guess what they mean for them. Looking at the UK data, I’m pretty sure what public health people will do in many countries.

Perhaps the most important question is: Can vaccination break the link between a delta strain infection and hospitalization or infection and death?

The concept of breaking links makes more sense in a mechanics textbook than in the real world.

Vaccines significantly reduce the risk of death, but they do not reduce this to zero and do much less prevent infection. Even when highly contagious strains such as Delta are in circulation, they are widespread and there is a good chance you’ll find unvaccinated or poorly vaccinated people.

How well this is done in the UK will warn other countries just how threatening their vaccination programs can be.

Salisbury says you can’t completely break the connection unless you eradicate the virus. If the virus is still circulating, that should have some consequences.

All of this leads to a related question about the proportion of the population that needs to be vaccinated to combat a national epidemic, is this achievable?

Israel originally pushed through cases of aggressive vaccination, but the number of cases has risen again with the advent of the delta strain.

Currently, Israel is not a serious disease, but we are watching and waiting to see if cases increase. However, while Israel relies mainly on Pfizer vaccines, the UK bets on Oxford/AstraZeneca.

For this reason, other countries with cheaper and easier to store Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines will be watching the UK. If the UK avoids serious damage, it will be important to countries that have been dependent on the Oxford/AstraZeneca, said William Hanaj, professor of epidemiology and epidemiology of infectious diseases at Harvard.

To combat the delta strain, scientists believe that 85% of the population should be protected with a vaccine that prevents the epidemic.

But that assumes the virus has been allowed to rip without any other measures to control it. Right now, we don’t have enough vaccines to stop the virus from circulating, Woolhouse says.

What it tells you is that we are not yet at the limit of herd immunity. The more transferable delta variant raised the bar.

Countries watching will want to see how the UK handles this dilemma. Vaccinations and the immunity people have received from past infections will bring us a long way, but eventually more action will be needed to control the epidemic.

Shin Griffiths, professor emeritus at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and co-chair of the Hong Kong government’s Sars investigation, said Southeast Asian countries, along with Israel, are watching how the UK responds to the delta.

Many of these countries have taken a zero-covid approach and have very low immunization rates. They are now seeing cases of delta strains appearing and will have to throw more into immunizations. What you’re seeing is a gradual realization that the world cannot be without Covid, she says.

As the UK enters fall, a Covid and flu vaccination program could be running, giving Australia, New Zealand and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere time to see the impact before winter arrives.

But there are also behavioral lessons to be done. The UK is concerned about inequality over who gets the vaccine, but its coverage across the population is the envy of the world.

Many countries are trying different ways to get people moving forward, Griffiths says. They’ll want to see the numbers why the UK has gone out of their way to vaccinate.

