Labor force is a minority, obsessed with Batley and Spen’s by-elections





So, who is the current candidate who helped save her leader from a leadership challenge and prevent further collapse of the Labor Party’s red wall in northern England?

Batley’s only prime candidate, Ms Leadbeater, has campaigned on local issues, but has a closer relationship with the sister of Jo Cox, a former MP in the area who was murdered by far-right extremists in 2016.

Tony Diver has the profile of a Labor candidate who got the job of Sir Keir Starmer, while Joe Shute nailed a tense, ugly and bruised campaign to the end.

Holiday confusion among British people who received vaccine made in India

Up to 5 million Britons are stuck on European holidays because their version of the AstraZeneca vaccine is not recognized by the EU’s passport system, the Telegraph found. The millions of doses administered here are not suitable for the EU’s vaccine passport scheme as the injections are made in India and have not yet been approved by European pharmacies. Thousands of Britons could cross EU borders due to disability. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will challenge Angela Merkel as to why she put stricter restrictions on British travelers who were vaccinated when she spoke at the Checkers today. Read more about Mrs Merkel’s international swan song to England. Matt finds humor in British holiday issues.

Skatergirl Sky is the youngest summer Olympian in England at the age of 12.

At only 12 years old, Sky Brown can admit that she is too young to have any memories of the Olympics. But the talented and daring skateboarder who honed her skills by watching YouTube videos becomes Britain’s youngest summer Olympic athlete to be selected for the GB team. She will be 13 years and 11 days old when the game starts later this month and the Covid-19 crisis may have helped her get a place in sports history as it gave her time to recover from a life-threatening injury after a fall. is. 15 foot ramp.

At a glance: Coronavirus morning briefing Also in the news: Other headlines of the day

Diana Statue | If the tension is still there, they are well hidden. Reunited in honor of their beloved mother, the Dukes of Cambridge and the Dukes of Sussex reassured themselves to each other’s troupes, unveiling the long-awaited statue of Princess Diana of Wales. Camilla Tominey analyzes how there was a flash of good old days between the pair, but Alastair Sooke explains why the kitsch, old-fashioned Princess Diana statue pleases people.

Worldwide: Taliban won war, says Dannatt.

