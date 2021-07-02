A new 30 million race to make the UK a pioneer in building 5G networks





30m, plans to put the UK at the forefront of developing new technologies for 5G mobile networks are a key part of the government’s 5G diversification strategy, with former Fujitsu Chairman Simon Blagden appointed head of the Diversification Advisory Board

The initiative will address the world’s overreliance on a handful of telecom providers by developing new and innovative solutions in the UK. This will help build confidence in the security and resilience of new 5G technologies as it provides incredible social and economic benefits to people and businesses.

The Future RAN Competition (FRANC) is funding innovative R&D projects across the UK to accelerate the adoption of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN), a new type of wireless communication technology that will use equipment from multiple vendors in 5G networks. to make it happen. Ends current reliance on a company’s technology for functionality. However, there are still barriers to Open RAN used over more traditional mobile network technologies.

To receive the 30 million share, technology and communications innovators are encouraged to submit project proposals that will help them quickly track the availability of viable Open RAN products and vendors and create a strong case for government and corporate investment in the technology.

Proposals may include exploring issues related to power efficiency, radio spectrum resource management, availability of advanced software platforms, system integration, and security.

The government hopes that the competition will promote research collaboration between international and new domestic players in the UK’s public telecommunications network.

Its beginnings come after the opening last week of a new one-million government-funded high-tech lab to accelerate adoption of Open RAN technology.

Both plans are key pillars of the announced 250 million 5G diversification strategy, with a timeline to remove Huawei equipment from 5G networks.

The strategy aims to build a more secure and innovative telecommunications supply chain suitable for the future, less reliance on a handful of multinational suppliers and more accessible to new market entrants. This will help the UK harness the potential of 5G to improve people’s lives with lightning-fast connectivity and innovative data capacity.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said:

The competition aims to empower our most creative minds to help the UK safely and safely deliver the incredible benefits of 5G for people and businesses.

It is a key part of our plan to tap into the country’s technological capabilities, open up telecommunications markets, and create new jobs and investments as we better recover from the pandemic.

Matthew Evans, Market Director at techUK, said:

Today’s announcement is another positive step forward on the UK’s telecommunications diversification agenda, with concrete steps to support the development of innovative new products for mobile network infrastructure. It is a clear sign that the UK not only has a world-leading market to innovate and invest, but also to spark opportunities for UK tech companies, small businesses and academia to tap into a growing global market.

We are at the beginning of a difficult period with the pressure to deploy 5G at speed while ensuring networks are resilient, secure and future-proof. That is why it is important for governments to come up with additional plans for supporting open and segregated networks, from technical standards to long-term R&D roadmaps.

The government also today announced Simon Blagden, former Non-Executive Chairman of Fujitsu UK, as Chairman of the new Telecoms Supply Chain Diversification Advisory Council, an independent expert body that succeeds the Telecoms Diversification Taskforce.

The task force submitted its final report in April, commissioned by the government, to provide advice on how to effectively deliver a more competitive and diverse 5G communications market.

The government will release its response to today’s report and outline how it will communicate its actions to date, as well as Task Force recommendations in four areas.

One of the Task Force’s recommendations was to establish a permanent external body to advise on the delivery of a diversification strategy and broader related issues, including potential supply chain issues for other telecommunication equipment such as fixed broadband. A new advisory committee will fulfill these roles.

Simon Blagden CBE, Chairman of the Telecoms Supply Chain Diversification Advisory Council, said:

I am very excited to join the new Telecom Supply Chain Diversification Advisory Board as Chairman. I look forward to working with the Minister, Advisory Board members and DCMS team to contribute to this important agenda.

The task force also recommended investments in R&D that address key technical barriers to high-performance Open RAN. This is a challenge for FRANC and Hi-Tech SONIC Labs.

The FRANC application deadline is August 27, 2021, and winning projects will be announced in the fall.

End

Note to editors

FRANC is only part of the long-term program of Open RAN R&D. Two other Open RAN projects announced in the Diversification Strategy are already underway and are providing results and learning.

Thanks to a million government funding, SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Center (SONIC), a joint program between Digital Catapult and Ofcom, launched last week new facilities based in Brighton and London. SONIC Lab enables telecom equipment manufacturers to investigate how their kits will perform in fully interoperable, technology-neutral mobile networks.

Led by Japanese supplier NEC, NeutrORAN, with 1.6 million government funding, is bringing together several vendors and carriers in North Wales to develop a test bed to test Open RAN neutral hosts in live outdoor rural environments.

Biography: Simon Blagden CBE

Simon Blagden serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Larkspur International and has 30 years of experience in the IT, telecommunications and digital industries. He previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of Fujitsu Telecommunications UK and served for 14 years. His career began at GEC where he was an International Commercial Manager. In 1991 he joined Quante AG as UK Managing Director, then in 1995 he joined the Main Board as CEO, managing its worldwide operations. In 2000, he joined Spescom in Johannesburg as CEO, leading the international telecommunications and IT business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-30-million-competition-to-make-uk-a-pioneer-in-building-5g-networks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos