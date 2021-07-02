Drax’s biomass operations subsidy halted, UK’s largest green charity calls for government





Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and The Wildlife Trusts are among a coalition of green groups urging the UK government to stop subsidizing industrial-scale biomass projects, including a power plant at Drax in North Yorkshire.

Photo: Drax’s Power Plant in Shelby, North Yorkshire

In today’s letter to Boris Johnson and colleagues (July 2), the coalition argues that biomass burning “will undermine the UK’s net zero goal and its desire to become a climate leader on the world stage”. Although biomass combustion produces about 85% less emissions than coal combustion, it is not a carbon-neutral method of energy production, and pellet production often contributes to deforestation. At this point, land use is estimated to account for 23% of man-made emissions. Trends such as deforestation also reduce the ability of habitats to sequester carbon.

Biodiversity grants will be better invested in wind and solar projects “built in harmony with nature,” according to the group that signed the letter, with more than two million total members. The document claims that these solutions not only have demonstrated climate benefits, but are also cheaper than biomass. Especially when deployed with carbon capture and storage (CCS), such as at Drax’s Shelby power plant.

For wind and solar prices, the UK government updated its price forecasts for renewable power last year. The changes included half of the cost of offshore wind by 2030. Drax recently announced its ambitions to host the world’s largest negative-emissions project at CCS after partnering with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to expand its existing CCS infrastructure. We first started capturing carbon in early 2019.

Sources cited in the letter include Chatham House’s 2020 report warning against the use of BECCS as “silver coal” and Ember’s recent report claiming that Drax’s BECCS plant will receive £10 billion in subsidies from the UK government over its lifetime. . . Ember’s report also argued that BECCS had no “clear benefits to the climate”.

Drax after updating its biomass strategy to tighten sustainable procurement requirements after stating that the figures used in the Ember report previously were “based on outdated homes and new biomass and CCS (BECCS) power plants, not retrofits” advocated continued support for BECCS today.

A spokesperson for the edie said that the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has made it clear that “sustainable biomass is low-carbon, renewable, and that its use is critical to meeting global climate goals, I reaffirmed my position.

The spokesperson also denied the letter’s claim that Drax was “the largest wood burner in the world,” adding: “We have repeatedly stated that Drax does not burn whole trees or trees harvested solely for bioenergy. Our sustainable biomass pellets are produced from materials left over from deforestation in other fields such as construction and furniture. The forests in the southern United States, from which we get most of our biomass, have doubled since the 1950s.”

The letter was signed by RSPB UK, WWF UK, Friends of the Earth Scotland, The Wildlife Trusts, Greenpeace, the Campaign Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Rural Links, Soil Association, Sustain, Feedback Global, Fern, Biofuelwatch and the English, Welsh is. , the Scottish and Northern Irish arm of the Earth’s friends.

biomass strategy

The letter was released as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was preparing a new biomass strategy in response to the Climate Change Commission (CCC) 2020 Progress Report.

The strategy is expected to be released in full in early 2022 after Covid-19-related delays, but guidance on BECCS could be specifically announced in advance. Unlike the department’s previous bioenergy initiatives, the new strategy sets international governance for procurement, taking into account the impact of biomass on forests worldwide. It also explores the need for CCS and co-location. This includes dates when bioenergy without co-located CCS is banned. The EU is also in the process of developing a new biomass framework, with more than 500 scientists arguing that the block itself and its member states should stop subsidies.

Proponents of the UK BECCS include the Energy Conservation Trust and the Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies Association (REA), the latter estimating that by 2032 bioenergy will account for 16% of the nation’s primary energy supply.

However, it is worth noting that public support for biomass with and without CCS does not seem to be strong in the UK. In a 2020 YouGov poll, 55% of respondents said the government should not subsidize biomass, and more than three-quarters said biomass should not be classified as renewable.

