British Labor Party Obsessed With Shocking Victory In Batley And Spen By-elections





Labor was obsessed with retaining West Yorkshire’s Battle Lee and Spen’s Westminster seats with just 323 votes in Thursday’s by-elections, a victory that will help ease speculation over an impending challenge to the Keir Starmers leadership.

The opposition was expected to lose seats after leading the Conservatives in a series of polls, including a recent survey by Survation, where the Conservatives gained a 6 percentage point lead.

The Labor vote has been eroded by former Labor leader George Galloway of the British Labor Party, who won more than 8,000 votes, but it appears the Greens candidate has withdrawn from the race.

Reed Beater had this to say about her win at Huddersfield’s count: I am absolutely delighted that the guys at Batley and Spen have rejected the division and expressed their hope.

In a later interview, she declined to reveal whether Labor leader Keir Starmer had interfered with her campaign, and told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that much of her conversation focused on local issues such as crime and traffic.

Starmer went to Battle Lee on Friday morning. His team breathed a sigh of relief not only for the fate of the seat, but also for his own political future. According to The Times, trade union deputy director Angela Rayner has been testing the grounds for a potential leadership challenge if she loses a by-election.

One Labor aide commented on the results: The only people who will be embarrassed today are Toriz and Angela Raynor. This doesn’t stop her maneuvers, but at least it gives us a break from her bullshit this weekend.

Starmer has been tenacious at questions about capacity after Labour’s historic defeat in the Hartlepool by-election two months ago, and emphasized that in the 2019 general election there was no action to reverse the larger loss of support from its former heartland.

A senior Labor official said: Everyone is calling this a referendum on the Keirs leadership. Well, we took this marginal spot and beat the trend developed in the Tory area and won. Fantastic result.

However, this may not be a lasting moratorium for Starmer as Labor still lost more than 7% of the vote compared to 2019. John Curtice, professor of political science at Strathclyde University, said: Reconnected with opting out voters.”

‘Tough battle’

The Conservatives have organized this into a business as usual, party co-chair Amanda Milling told Sky News: “This will always be a really tough fight for us. We couldn’t win in 2019. Governing parties do not tend to win by-elections. This is a labor hold, not a labor gain.

She admitted that a scandal involving former health secretary Matt Hancock, who quit over the weekend after violating coronavirus rules while having an affair with his torturer, came to Battle Lee’s doorstep. Matt did the right thing to step back, she said.

The feeling among the conservatives is that the Hancocks’ reckless attitude gave a powerful show in a different way. One minister pointed out: The current poll leader is still solid in the general election, but the Tory majority will decline, so people are asking the government to outperform the polls in a by-election after 11 years in power.

Tori MP in the north seat was concise. If it wasn’t for MH, we would have won. [Matt Hancock].”

Batley and Spen were the site of one of the most tragic events in Britain’s recent political history when incumbent Congressman Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing extremist who shot and stabbed her in the street days before the British Brexit referendum in June. 2016. Leadbeater is her little sister.

Leadbeater was targeted during the campaign by homophobic protesters, and Galloway tried to get the votes out by claiming that Starmers Labor did not support Muslim voters. “If I could be half of MP Jo, I knew I’d be proud of her and proud of my family,” she said Friday morning.

Galloway denounced “many false statements” of his campaign, including the suggestion that Leadbeater was laughing while being abused on the street.

“The whole campaign was dominated by lazy and false metaphors for our campaign, the thousands of people who elected us, and their motives,” he added, adding that he would challenge the outcome in court.

The turnout in the convention was 47.6%, much lower than the 66.5% in the general election.

This article has been updated to include additional reactions from Labor and Conservative figures.

