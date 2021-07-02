Investors await U.S. jobs report





European markets were slightly higher on Friday morning as investors awaited a closely watched US jobs report due later today.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2% by mid-morning, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.2% to lead gains, while banks fell 0.7%.

Lukewarm trade in Europe follows a mixed session in Asia-Pacific, where shares in mainland China and Hong Kong fell sharply while other major markets made modest gains.

In the United States, stock futures changed little in the early days of pre-market trading, with investors turning to the Department of Labor’s all-important monthly employment report. Economists expect the non-farm payroll to increase by 706,000 jobs in June, with the unemployment rate rising from 5.8% to 5.6%, according to a Dow Jones survey.

While the overall job creation figure is a key economic indicator, traders are likely to look at changes in average hourly earnings in the event of a sudden rise in wages. Average hourly wages are estimated to have jumped 0.3% month over month and 3.6% in the past 12 months.

Back in Europe, producer prices in the euro zone accelerated in May under the effect of rising energy prices, Eurostat revealed on Friday. Ex-factory prices in the 19-member common currency bloc increased 1.3% month-on-month and 9.6% year-on-year.

On Thursday, after two days of talks, 130 countries pledged to support the US proposal for a 15% global minimum corporate tax.

In business news, Spain’s Caixabank said on Thursday it would lay off 6,452 employees in the biggest staff overhaul in the history of Spain’s banking industry.

Meanwhile, Elliott, an American hedge fund activist, is urging GlaxoSmithKline to review its leadership and consider selling off part of its consumer health business, after acquiring a sizable stake in the British pharmaceutical giant.

In terms of individual stock price developments on Thursday, Maltese online gaming operator Kindred Group climbed 6.7% in early trading after announcing the acquisition of Relax Gaming.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Danish hospital equipment maker Ambu plunged more than 11% after lowering its profit forecast for the year.

– CNBC’s Thomas Franck contributed to this report.

