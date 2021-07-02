Million Dollar Pfizer Jab Discarded After Failed Israel-UK Swap Deal | corona virus





More than a million Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines due to expire at the end of July in Israel could be scrapped after an unsuccessful attempt to broker a swap deal with the UK.

Israel is said to have offered the UK a jab in exchange for a similar number of vaccines the UK would receive from Pfizer in September. Health officials are racing to vaccinate as many adult populations as possible before Covid restrictions are lifted in the UK later this month.

On Thursday, Israeli Channel 12 said talks on a vaccine swap between the UK and Israel were in progress. However, Israeli officials later said technical problems had hindered the deal.

There have been discussions between Israel and the UK about the possibility of spreading the vaccine, but unfortunately, despite the will of both sides, it has not been successful for technical reasons, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

It is understood that the UK has no plans to exchange vaccine supplies with other countries.

Channel 12 reports that Pfizer has rejected Israel’s request to extend the expiration date of the vaccine. The company said it cannot guarantee that the dosage will be safe after July 30.

A plan to move about 1m Pfizer doses to the occupied West Bank last month also failed after Palestinian leaders said they could not accept a vaccine close to expiry.

Palestinian authorities spokeswoman Ibrahim Melhem said the government is refusing to receive a vaccine that will soon expire. Authorities added that they would await consignment of vaccines ordered directly from Pfizer.

According to Palestinian officials, about 30% of eligible Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip have received at least one vaccination, compared to 65% of adult Israelis who received two doses. The Israeli government is encouraging children between the ages of 12 and 15 to be stung, especially as transmission of the delta strain increases among the unvaccinated population.

Youth movement was less successful than the proportion of Israeli adults vaccinated. There is further concern that health authorities may not be able to deliver the first dose after July 9 because there are not enough unexpired doses available for the second dose after three weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised countries not to discard while further research is underway to see whether expired Covid-19 doses can survive longer.

Adam Finn, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), said he hopes to find a solution soon.

We really want to avoid scenarios where administrative hurdles prevent the use of vaccines. Because there is a clear worldwide shortage of vaccines, and when people desperately need a vaccine, we can’t throw it away, he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are confident in our vaccine supply and we have goals to meet our current immunization goals. We know that the global pandemic requires global solutions, and we will continue to share what we learn about immunization programs and collaborate internationally.

