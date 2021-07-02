Experts say red squirrel and pine marten could lose protection in UK review | wild animals





Legal protections for wildlife and plants in the UK have been set for review that could cause some important species to lose special status, ecology experts told The Guardian.

Adders, slow worms, water vole, hares, pine marten and red squirrels are among the species that experts have warned of could be affected after unexpected changes in government review processes that raise standards for how rare and threatened animals are. . You must have legal safeguards.

Changes that are not widely known by the government should take into account rare species found in the currently proposed development area and can sometimes benefit real estate developers and infrastructure projects such as road construction that need to be changed or moved. As a result.

Angela Julian, coordinator of the British Amphibians and Reptiles Group (ARG UK), which represents 37 regional groups and more than 4,000 members, said: We were shocked to discover these proposed changes. Widely loved species including slow worms, grass snakes and viviparous lizards. Our native wildlife deserves a fair hearing.

adder. Photo: pronature/Alamy

The Wildlife and Countryside Act (WCA) of 1981 required governments to review the status of protected species on a five-year basis, an ongoing process. The WCA classifies the UK’s rare flora and fauna with legal protections for those considered endangered.

When protecting a species, it becomes illegal to harm, sell, or trade the species, for example by hunting or gathering plants. Protective measures can extend to habitats, which can affect infrastructure and development plans, such as housing construction or new roads.

Last summer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson attacked wildlife conservation. Newt-counting delays in our system have a huge impact on the country’s productivity and prosperity, he said.

In a document posted on an obscure government website, review conditions have changed this year, incorporating a new standard that only protects animal or plant species if they are endangered.

Activists worry that this sets the bar too high and that dozens of endangered species will lose important protections. More than 30 conservation groups have written to the minister about their concerns.

In the letter the Guardian reads, they argue that the government will deviate from its own standards in the UK to use the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s definition of hazard and will lose the protection of many species.

pine marten. Photo: Our Wild Life Photography / Alamy

The IUCN compiles a Global Red List that is divided into nine categories: Vulnerable, Endangered and Severely Endangered Species. However, the letter warns that the government’s proposal means scrapping current protections for all but the worst species considered endangered. It may still be a serious threat, but will often remain as a lurch species, which has slightly increased in population due to conservation efforts.

changes [also] It removes the opportunity to stop species decline, the organizations say. With the changes described, we will only respond to lethal species decline.

Wildlife and Countryside Link chief executive Richard Benwell said species that would definitely be protected by the change included stag beetles, purple emperor butterflies, pine marten, brown rabbits and hares. Species for which protection may have been removed include adders, soft cubs, grass snakes, and stone trout fish.

Amphibians may also be at special risk. That’s because once it becomes legal to trade certain species, wild samples can be bought and sold and mixed with captive collectibles across the country. It carries the risk of spreading the deadly kitreid fungus and severe Perkincy infection, which has devastated amphibian populations worldwide and has been found in some captive populations in the UK.

Jenny Tse-Leon, protection manager at charity Froglife, said: Many amphibians and reptiles have faced significant declines in recent years, but are not sufficiently threatened by the IUCN definition. Our study found that the number of common toads has declined by 68% over the past 30 years, but these plans [would] It is no longer protected.

The five-year review is being conducted by the British Conservation Commission in conjunction with Natural England, Natural Resources Wales, NatureScot and representatives from the non-governmental sector.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: The Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) is currently in the early data collection phase of its fifth-year review of species protection. Changes to species protection have not yet been recommended for us. Proposed changes must be consulted by the JNCC in the fall before recommendations are made to us and the Scottish and Welsh governments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/02/red-squirrels-and-pine-martens-could-lose-protection-in-uk-review-say-experts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos