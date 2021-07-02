Four deep geothermal power plants announced in the UK





Image Credit: Geothermal Energy Ltd

UK-based Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL) has announced the launch of four new deep geothermal power plants in Cornwall, southwest England.

Currently, contract officers have been signed for the four new geothermal sites planned for Cornwall, each expected to provide 5 MWe of power, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the National Grid, and 20 MW of thermal energy to the region. The electricity produced by the four power plants will be enough to power 45,000 households.

Each plant will take about 18 months to complete and all four sites are expected to be up and running by 2026.

Ryan Law, Managing Director of Geothermal Engineering Ltd said: We have proven the technology works at United Downs, progressive funding is in place, and now 4 additional sites with our experienced team ready to start working. There is. Over the next 20 years, our goal is to produce over 500 MW of power from geothermal resources, making it one of the UK’s most important and reliable sources of baseload power.

United Downs, Source: Geothermal Engineering Ltd

United Downs’ GEL and Thrive Renewables geothermal plants have begun producing geothermal steam at 175 degrees Celsius. This steam will be extracted from a record 5.1 km underground and converted to supply about 3 MW of power to the National Grid, with the first electricity planned for 2022.

According to GEL, to develop each of the future geothermal power plants, two deep wells will be drilled in the granite rock below the site, the deepest of which will reach more than 4.5 km. Then, water is pumped from the deepest well, where the temperature is expected to be around 180C. The steam produced is fed through a heat exchanger on the surface and water is injected back into the ground in successive cycles to absorb more heat from the rock. The extracted heat is converted into electricity and fed to the National Grid.

The electrical and thermal energy produced by these types of low-carbon renewable energy sources is continuous (24/7) because geothermal energy is not generated at peaks and troughs as many other sustainable power sources do.

Matthew Clayton, Managing Director of Thrive Renewables plc said: As the UK increasingly produces variable renewable energies such as wind and solar power, this form of base-load power generation will play an important role in stabilizing and protecting the power supply. It plays an essential role. We are excited to support UK geothermal in the early stages of United Downs and we firmly believe that geothermal energy will form an important part of the UK’s future energy mix.

Cornwall Council Cabinet Portfolio Holder for the Economy Stephen Rushworth said: Unlike almost all forms of energy production, geothermal energy must be used close to its source. This means that the new plant will benefit the community by attracting new business, jobs and internal investment and providing residents with the potential to provide a local heat network. The initial focus of funding from the government’s Heat Network Delivery Unit (HNDU) is to supply the proposed new housing development to 3800 households and commercial buildings in Langarth Garden Village.

The Cornwall Geothermal Distillery Company is in the process of approval to use the 2.5 MW of hot water the plant is expected to produce. Up to 10 MW of heat is also expected to be used for large-scale residential developments planned in Langarth.

