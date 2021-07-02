CNN premiere: Biden unveils unprecedented government strategy to encourage U.S. citizenship





The effort stems from one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders that called on federal agencies to develop “welcoming strategies that promote integration, inclusion and citizenship.” Citizenship and Immigration Services – an agency of the Department of Homeland Security – will release their strategy on Friday, a copy of which has been shared with CNN.

“The idea is to find a whole-of-government way to reach people who can naturalize,” the head of citizenship and immigration services said, adding that there are 9 million people in the United States who are legal permanent residents who may be eligible to apply for citizenship.

This includes, for example, holding naturalization ceremonies in national parks to educate the public, partnering with the United States Postal Service to display promotional posters at Postal Service facilities on obtaining United States citizenship and the working with the Department of Veterans Affairs and veterans service organizations to find ways to educate military and veterans about citizenship, according to the strategy called “Interagency Strategy for the Promotion of Naturalization”.

Biden sought to take a different tone from the previous administration’s on immigration, highlighting immigrants’ contributions to society and stepping away from anti-immigrant rhetoric.

During his presidency, Donald Trump attempted to restrict legal immigration and doubled his citizenship, teasing the end of birthright citizenship and attempting to include a question on citizenship in the census. The Trump administration also revised the naturalization test, a crucial step on an immigrant’s path to US citizenship, a move that would make the test more difficult. Biden reversed these changes.

Previous administrations have promoted naturalization, the head of citizenship and immigration services told CNN, but the Biden administration’s upcoming strategy calls for additional agencies to work with USCIS to have broader reach.

“USCIS remains committed to enabling immigrants to obtain citizenship and the rights and opportunities that come with it,” USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud said in a statement to CNN. “There is no better testament to America’s strength than our willingness to encourage others to join us as American citizens as we work together to build a more perfect union.”

“Becoming a US citizen is a huge privilege,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said. “New citizens, empowered by the power and responsibilities that American citizenship brings, make our nation better. This strategy will ensure that aspiring citizens are able to pursue naturalization through a clear and coordinated process.”

Biden will participate in a naturalization ceremony on Friday. It will be one of hundreds of such ceremonies scheduled between June 30 and July 7 to welcome more than 9,400 new citizens.

Earlier this year, Biden recorded a video released during naturalization ceremonies in which he thanks new American citizens for choosing the United States and invokes his own ancestors who emigrated from Ireland.

“I want to thank you for choosing us and for believing that America is worthy of your aspirations,” Biden says in the video.

“You all have one thing in common: courage. The courage it takes to sacrifice yourself and make this trip. The courage to leave your homes, your lives, your loved ones and come to a nation that is more than just a place, but more of an idea, ”he says.

“Today you won a new title equal to that of an American President, the title of which I am most proud: Citizen. Citizen of the United States of America,” he adds. “Welcome, my friends. Welcome to my fellow Americans, welcome.”

It is a tradition for U.S. presidents to record messages for the hundreds of naturalization ceremonies that take place across the country each year. Many of these in-person ceremonies have been altered during the pandemic.

