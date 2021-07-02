UK students use orange juice to fake positive Covid test results | corona virus





Students found that applying orange juice to the Covid lateral flow test could produce false-positive results.

The phenomenon confirmed through the Guardian’s experiments is not the result of juice containing the virus. Rather, it appears to be inherently related to test-breaking acidity. Many other foods and beverages, including ketchup and Coca-Cola, have also shown their effectiveness.

A science teacher in the UK said that students saw the effect of orange juice. They said it was a great way to take a two week break from school.

Professor Andrea Sella of University College London said the finding was not surprising. If someone deliberately ridicules the protocol, of course you will get a duff result. But I would add that it is not a false positive in the true sense. False positives are those that occur despite compliance with the protocol.

The trick also appeared on TikTok, with videos of people trying out different liquids. According to the i newspaper, the video uploaded to social media platforms with the search term #fakecovidtest has garnered over 6.5 million views.

Jon Deeks, a professor of biostatistics at the University of Birmingham, criticized this practice. Because false positives affect not only the child, but the family and the school bubble. [it is a] Pretty selfish thing to do. There are less harmful ways to fake days off, he said.

Mark Lorch, professor of scientific communication and chemistry at Hull University, writes in Conversation and says that false-positive tests can be detected by washing the device with a buffer that restores the correct pH. At the end of this process, the positive line of the sham test will disappear and a negative result will appear.

Counterfeiting positive side-flow tests can cause concern, but interruptions can be brief, especially if the test results are positive, as everyone in the household must immediately self-isolate. Anyone who tests positive should have further tests done afterwards. An accurate PCR test confirms the infection.

Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of Schools and College Leaders, said: Misusing the lateral flow test in any way is not very helpful and this behavior is strongly discouraged. We are confident that this includes very few students and in most cases the test is used correctly.

However, we are urging parents not to misuse the test, and would suggest to students interested in chemical reactions that the best place to learn about them is to take a chemistry class at school.

