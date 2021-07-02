US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson suspended one month after failed doping test





American track sensation Sha’Carri Richardson, who punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games after winning the women’s 100 meters last month, has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for the chemical THC of marijuana.

Richardson failed a doping test after his 100-meter Olympic qualifying victory at the United States Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon on June 19, according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

“Richardson’s competition results obtained on June 19, 2021, including her Olympic qualifying results in the team trials, have been disqualified and she forfeits all medals, points and prizes,” a USADA statement said.

She also agreed to a one-month suspension period which began on June 28, 2021.

Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the women’s 100-meter semi-final on Day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Patrick Smith File / Getty Images

Athletes who test positive for an abusive substance, whose THC was newly classified in 2021, typically receive a three-month suspension if they can establish that “their consumption of the substance took place out of competition. and was not related to athletic performance “.

Richardson “successfully completed a counseling program regarding his cannabis use,” which under USADA rules reduced his ineligibility to one month.

“Right now I’m just putting all of my energy into dealing with what I need to do to heal myself,” Richardson said on NBC’s “TODAY” Friday morning.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” she added. “I’m not looking for an excuse.”

“I would like to say to my fans and my family and my sponsorship, to the enemies too, I apologize,” she said. “As much as I am disappointed, I know that when I walk this trail I don’t represent myself, I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love.”

She ran the 100-meter in 10.86 seconds, one of her five runs in under 11 seconds this season, raising hopes the United States could win their first women’s gold since Gail Devers in 1996.

The rules are clear, but it is heartbreaking on many levels; Hopefully her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example for all of us that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of them for her, said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart.

Richardson also caught the eye when she sprinted through the stands after the race and hugged her grandmother, Betty Harp.

In a post-race interview with NBC, Richardson revealed that his birth mother had passed away the week before.

She said in “TODAY” that it was a reporter who informed her of her mother’s death, adding that the news was “triggering” and “shocking”.

However, she said she knew she “should still go out and do a show.”

“I know I can’t hide,” Richardson said. “In a way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

“Don’t judge me for being human,” she added, echoing a tweet she sent on Thursday. “I am you. I happen to run a little faster.”

A statement from USA Track & Field said that “ShaCarri Richardsons situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved.”

“The health and well-being of the athletes continues to be one of the most critical priorities of the USATF and we will work with ShaCarri to ensure that she has sufficient resources to overcome any mental health issues. current and future, “the statement read.

The Dallas native is known for his long eyelashes, neon wigs and dazzling nails. Vogue magazine dubbed her “the Flo-Jo of our time”.

“This will be the last time the Olympics don’t see ShaCarri Richardson, and it’ll be the last time the United States doesn’t come home with a gold in the 100,” Richardson said on Friday.

“It’s just a game. I’m 21. I’m very young,” she said. “I have a lot of games left and I have a lot of talent that supports me.”

“Once my sanction is lifted, I’ll be back and ready to compete,” said Richardson. “It will never happen again.”

