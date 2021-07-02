Sha’Carri Richardson suspended from US Olympic team after testing positive for marijuana





“The rules are clear, but it’s heartbreaking on many levels; I hope his acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example for all of us that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of that. – this for her, “USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a press release.

Richardson appeared on NBC’s TODAY Friday Morning Show and said, “I just want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I’ve done, I know what I’m supposed to do, I’m allowed to not. not do it and I made that decision anyway. I’m not looking for an excuse or empathy in my case. “

Richardson booked her spot at the Tokyo Olympics with a stunning victory in the women’s 100m at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore., Last month. Due to the positive test, her Olympic trial results were automatically disqualified and she will not be allowed to compete in her 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Friday’s USADA statement read: “Richardson’s in-competition results on June 19, 2021, including her Olympic qualifying results in the team trials, have been disqualified and she loses all medals, points and price. Beyond the one-month sanction, an athlete’s eligibility for the Tokyo Games is determined by USOPC and / or USA Track & Field eligibility rules. “

Richardson cited a reporter’s discovery that her birth mother had died as one of the reasons she used marijuana, saying, “I just thought it would be a normal interview, then on the interview to hear this information coming from a complete stranger, it was really triggering, it was shocking to the nerves because who are you like to tell me that?

“From there, just blinded by the emotions, blinded by the bad news, blinded by just hiding the pain, honestly for the fact that I can’t hide, so at least in a way I ‘trying to hide my pain. “

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and USADA qualify cannabis as a prohibited substance because it “poses a risk to the health of athletes, has the potential to improve performance and violates the spirit of the sport.”

“Everything I do comes naturally from me. No steroids. Nothing. This incident was about marijuana. Once my penalties are lifted, I will be back and able to compete and every time I get on the track I ‘I would be ready to compete for any anti-doping agency to come and get what they need, ”Richardson concluded.

“Sha’Carri Richardson’s situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved,” USA Track and Field said in a statement. “The health and well-being of the athletes continues to be one of the most critical priorities for the USATF and we will work with Sha’Carri to ensure she has sufficient resources to overcome any issues. mental health now and in the future. “

CNN’s Aleks Klosok and Jill Martin contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/02/sport/shacarri-richardson-positive-test-olympics-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos