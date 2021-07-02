



Britain is expected to bring home the last regular troops from Afghanistan over the weekend, ending their official role in the two-year conflict despite a nationwide resurgence of the Taliban.

Defense sources told The Guardian that the exit of the last 750 British soldiers on a NATO stabilization and training mission is expected to be completed within days before the official announcement.

Insiders were reluctant to confirm the exact timetable, but two military sources said British troops were expected to arrive by Sunday 4 July and the RAF had rescheduled flights to complete the evacuation.

Britain’s exit is scheduled to coincide with the final departure of US forces, which have been working to complete the withdrawal by the July 4 operational deadline. A contingent of 650 U.S. troops is known to remain, but has the sole mission to secure U.S. troops. Embassy of Kabul.

With the evacuation, Americans handed over the Ba Gram air base north of Kabul on Friday to Afghan security forces.

US President Joe Biden promised to return all troops home by September, but that schedule accelerated despite a rapid Taliban advance, recruiting new militias to fight them, and warning of a civil war.

The Bagram breakout shows how quickly the US wants to get out of Afghanistan, despite the risk of collapse, said Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Election Commission. It is unimaginable to leave the country 20 years later, after 450 British people have lost their lives and thousands of soldiers left with life-changing wounds.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will issue a statement to Parliament early next week, perhaps around Monday, marking these changes and outlining Britain’s future diplomatic presence and military posture in Afghanistan.

This could include the retention of SAS and other special forces to help the overgrown Afghan forces stop the Taliban. The United States is already providing air support from planes and drones overseas. It has promised funding for security forces and is said to be considering paying contractors to keep an important Afghan air force in the air.

The plan is already well developed, but a final decision will be made at a meeting of the UK National Security Council scheduled for Monday. As in the US, a small number of soldiers may remain to protect the British embassy in Kabul, but they are now protected by contractors.

Britain played an important role in combat operations in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014, leading the fight against the Taliban in the southern province of Helmand. A total of 454 British soldiers and civilians were killed in the operation during this period.

Since then, the UK has contributed to the NATO-led, decisive support unit training mission for the Afghan army. British generals said they wanted to stay in the United States with the ability to train, but acknowledged that it was impossible to do so without a U.S. presence.

Like other NATO countries that have ended their missions in recent weeks, the UK has planned a low military start. Few politicians emphasize that the military project that began to destroy the Taliban ended with reviving groups across Afghanistan.

The Pentagon said on Friday that there will be no official official geometric ceremonies when the last army leaves. It stands in stark contrast to the official end of combat missions in 2014, which hoped for better security and a higher future for Afghanistan. Then, journalists flew from the ground to cover the ceremony.

Most of the 750 British troops had already left and the British flag had already been lowered at Hamid Karzai International Airport closest to the symbolic withdrawal, the Ministry of Defense said.

Germany, Italy and Poland confirmed the departure of their final troops in a series of statements over the past week. Germany waited for its last army to airlift before announcing on Tuesday.

At its peak, about 130,000 NATO troops were deployed in Afghanistan, while the British had about 9,500.

Since 2001, more than 2,300 U.S. troops have been killed and 20,000 wounded in Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of Afghan security forces and more than 50,000 civilians have also been killed, which is expected to increase rapidly during the summer of fierce fighting.

Action on Armed Violence, a research group monitoring deaths in conflict, said in 2020 that Afghanistan recorded the highest number of civilian casualties suffered from explosive weapons anywhere in the world.

A Defense Department spokesman said the Nato Resolute Support mission is expected to end in the next few months. The UK is engaged in ongoing discussions with the US and its international allies about the future of our assistance to Afghanistan, he added.

