The UK government’s new immigration system will work well in Scotland. Kevin Foster MP





The UK government wants the smartest and best students to live in this country after completing their studies. (Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Thousands of people from all over the world come here each year to study at outstanding educational institutions, including internationally recognized Scottish universities.

The University of Scotland has made a huge contribution to securing this reputation and will directly benefit from a new graduate immigration route launched this week.

They have been world leaders in research and scholarship for centuries. Not only is St Andrews one of the oldest and most respected institutions in the world, it should not be forgotten that Scotland founded four ancient universities long before England surpassed two.

Since then, it has added to a continuation of excellent and innovative universities responsible for cutting-edge research and applications in all fields and disciplines, such as energy, the design and synthesis of new materials, and the first predecessors. An MRI scanner, and of course a cloned sheep Dolly.

Overall, Scottish universities play an important role in helping the world’s leading higher education sector remain competitive on the global stage and in cutting-edge research.

International students who choose Scotland as their foundation for continuing education are guaranteed first-class tuition and a reputation for joining the world-renowned international research community.

Start of immigration system for overseas graduates

I saw this firsthand on a visit to the University of Glasgow as Future Border and Immigration Minister. When I visited the University of Glasgow, I was impressed with the dedication, enthusiasm and ability of our staff and students to meet the biggest challenges facing our world. It is also an institution that, like all universities in Scotland and all universities in the UK, benefits from attracting large numbers of international students.

In the year ending March 2021, 250,683 sponsored study visas have been issued, many of which have completed courses at Scottish universities.

Whether working or studying, we are determined to continue attracting the brightest and best talent from the UK.

This is what our new point-based immigration system is designed to achieve.

International students make invaluable social, cultural and economic contributions to the campus and to our society.

They enrich the experience of those who live and study together, and become supporters of the UK education proposal, helping others to follow in their footsteps.

We are determined to preserve and build on the reputation we have built around the world.

This is why the graduate immigration path we started is such an important step.

We want the smartest and best students to stay here and have the opportunity to continue contributing to the UK after completing their studies. A new path will help us achieve this.

It offers international graduates the opportunity to stay, work or seek employment for a minimum of two years after receiving a degree from a UK university, including a Scottish institution.

We designed the new route to be as simple and straightforward as possible.

Graduates who have completed an eligible course at a UK higher education institution with a track record of complying with government immigration requirements are eligible to apply.

Successful applicants do not need a job offer as they can work or find a job at any skill level after studying without the need for support.

There are no minimum salary requirements and there are no number restrictions meaning those accepted into the pathway can work flexibly, switch jobs and develop their careers.

At the end of the period included in postgraduate studies, undergraduate students can continue living and working in the UK for two years and PhD students for three years.

They can do this by applying to other pathways during or at the end of their stay, such as the Skilled Worker, Global Talent or Innovator pathway, to further contribute to British society and provide a firm pathway to permanent settlement here.

We know how much the pandemic has affected international students due to the impact of Covid-19 on travel and border health regulations.

To help ensure that this helps as many students as possible to benefit from the new postgraduate courses and to ensure that students traveling to the UK do so safely and safely, we are reverting the full eligibility date for distance learning to September 27. , irrespective of whether students started their courses in the fall of 2020 or January/February of 2021 from 21 June.

This new pathway will support our agenda for rebuilding better after the pandemic by strengthening the UK’s ability to attract top talent from around the world, as well as enabling businesses to recruit top talent from around the world.

It is absolutely critical that our immigration system works across the UK, including Scotland.

Our new points-based system is designed to attract and retain people who will help employers provide opportunities to the domestic population while strengthening the economy based on the skills they possess, not the source of their passports.

The Scottish community is already benefiting from our healthcare visa, which makes it easy for healthcare workers to take up positions helping fight the coronavirus. At least 20,000 people have obtained visas through this route, and we have also granted free visa extensions to thousands of critical frontline health workers and their dependents.

Those coming on the Skilled Workers route hold positions across the UK, and with the Global Talent Visa, it’s simple for the most talented people to come to work here.

As you can see from our postgraduate studies, we are committed to improving the immigration system and making it work for the good of Scotland.

Kevin Foster is Torbay’s Conservative MP and UK Government Secretary for Future Borders and Immigration.

