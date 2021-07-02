Testing and tracking rules causing confusion in the UK hospitality sector | hospitality industry





Bars, pubs and clubs could go into backdoor closures after July 19 unless the government changes testing and tracking rules, industry bosses warned.

Businesses across the country, from Edinburgh to Chester, Oxford and London, have hit a wave of lockdowns as employees have been warned by NHS testing and a tracking app for contact with Covid, the latter being forced into quarantine.

Current regulations require workers who come within 2 meters of a person infected with the virus to stay home for 10 days, even if they have been vaccinated and tested negative.

The current guidelines are creating confusion among hospitality companies and are essentially enacting further closures for many parts of the sector, said Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade organization UKHospitality.

Thousands of pubs, clubs and bars that will hamper the sector’s recovery if we continue down this road as we begin to ease restrictions as we are surrounded by individual business closures.

Businesses are flooding businesses that require employees to be notified through testing and tracking and shut down, which means thousands of workers must be sent home under current quarantine guidelines.

Nearly 400,000 people last week were said to have been instructed to isolate via NHS testing and tracking staff or the NHS Covid app. The Adam Smith Institute think tank has suggested that the number of people self-isolating will rise to 1.7 million by the end of next month.

Quarantine rules and NHS apps are wreaking havoc for businesses across the country, and in some cities, significant portions of entertainment areas have been closed for weeks.

The Zugers of Chester coffee house and restaurant had to close after being warned by a group of employees in an NHS testing and tracking app. photo: handout

In Chester, about 20 places had to close due to different waves over about three weeks.

You think you’re standing up and running again. It’s back and all of a sudden you shut the door again. says Lee-Ann Helbling, manager of the Zugers coffee shop and restaurant in Chester. The venue had to be closed after a group of employees went elsewhere for drinks and were warned on the NHS app that they had come in contact with a positive case.

We need someone to stand up and say this nonsense must stop, says William Lees-Jones, managing director of JW Lees, which operates 42 managed pubs and hotels in northwest England.

He said the number of employees being asked to self-isolate by the NHS app has tripled in the past few weeks, from about 20 to over 60, most of them free of illness or testing positive for Covid.

The group had to close six venues because staff had to self-quarantine after being alerted by the NHS testing and tracking app, and about 12 remaining closed because they were music venues or too small to accommodate social distancing​ Added a dog. .

It was a nightmare, Lees-Jones says.

testing and tracking [the government] Looks like I spent a lot of money on it and it doesn’t work. People have to ask big questions. Because of the technological system, hundreds of thousands of people cannot be quarantined, especially if they are not sick.

Ministers have considered plans to allow people with both covid jabs to take daily tests instead, but it’s unclear whether the changes will take effect until July 19, when lockdowns are further relaxed.

UKHospitality is calling for a testing and maintenance system that allows immunization staff who have not tested positive for Covid to continue to work even if they come into contact with someone suffering from the virus.

Testing should play an important role in how we learn to live with the virus and free people from isolation. Nicholls can no longer have a system where healthy, vaccinated and uninfected people are forced to stay at home instead of going to work, Nicholls said.

Many Chester venues have reopened but fear of more closures soon unless the rules change. And business owners warn that local jobs are at risk as financial costs rise.

The Chester Townhouse hotel was forced to close for nine days after a kitchen staff tested positive. photo: handout

One of the bars in town, Telfords Warehouse, was closed for a week after a kitchen worker was pinged by an NHS app and he contacted both the serving and in-house members. They all tested negative at the time, but they had to go home.

Bar owner Jeremy Horrill says this is a dangerous situation. I lost thousands of pounds of profitability. Back enough for everyone to do that. I lost stock because we are a real ale pub and nothing lasts more than a week. It completely depends on the luck of the lottery.

Stephen Heskes, owner of the townhouse hotel, said he suffered heavy losses when kitchen staff forced the business to close for nine days after catching the coronavirus.

The place is currently open, but Hesketh has to work in the kitchen this weekend as one of the staff is quarantined while family members await test results.

We’re putting July 19 on hold, but if there’s no solution to containment, a smaller team may have to shut it down if another outbreak occurs, Hesketh says.

