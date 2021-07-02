GM to secure critical US-sourced lithium for electric vehicles





A couple walk toward the shore of the Salton Sea in Southern California. The shallow salt lake accidentally formed in 1905 when a canal ruptured diverting water from the Colorado River to the agricultural area of ​​California’s Imperial Valley.

Robert Alexandre | Archive photos | Getty Images

General Motors is preparing to secure US-sourced lithium, a metal essential to electric vehicle batteries, through a strategic investment and a partnership with a company called Controlled Thermal Resources.

GM announced the deal on Friday as a way to speed up adoption of lithium mining methods that have less impact on the environment and to increase the domestic supply of the metal. Both are major concerns for the Biden administration as well as investors, as automakers launch a slew of new electric vehicles this decade.

Most of the lithium used in electric vehicle batteries is currently mined and processed outside of the United States. This is expected to put the country at a disadvantage when it comes to domestic production of battery cells, in which GM is currently investing billions of dollars with the intention of manufacturing them in the coming years.

GM has said it is investing “several million” dollars in CTR, which plans to extract lithium from the Salton Sea geothermal field in Imperial, California. GM refused to disclose its exact investment.

As the first investor, GM said it would have the first rights to lithium produced by the first stage of the project, including an option for a multi-year deal if CTR’s lithium mining process is successful.

“It has a lot of potential and GM is the first investor to work with them to really try to accelerate it,” Tim Grewe, GM of GM’s electrification and cellular engineering strategy, told CNBC.

The first stage of the project, which CTR calls “Hell’s Kitchen,” is expected to start producing lithium in 2024. This should help GM meet its plan to phase out light-duty vehicle exhaust emissions by 2035, said responsible.

“By securing and localizing the lithium supply chain in the United States, we are helping to ensure our ability to manufacture powerful, affordable, high-mileage electric vehicles, while helping to mitigate the environmental impact and save more. lithium in the market as a whole, “said Doug Parks, executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain at GM, in a statement.

CTR’s lithium mining process includes a direct closed-loop mining process which results in a smaller physical footprint, no production residues, and lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional processes like surface mining or evaporation ponds, according to GM.

