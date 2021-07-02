



In the UK, that level of insect feed production could displace around 16,000 tonnes of fishmeal and 524,000 tonnes of soybeans, which is one-fifth of the UK’s projected soybean imports in 2050 or Tesco UK’s 2018 soybean footprint. They say it will take the whole.

Replacing soy with viable alternative feeds such as insect protein, they claim, could help protect important ecosystems like Brazilian Serrado.

WWF and Tesco are calling on UK policymakers and industry to act urgently to expand the use of soybean substitutes and support the cycle feed system.

This research was commissioned by WWFUK and funded through a WWFUK and Tesco partnership that aims to cut the environmental impact of UK shopping baskets in half. This report was prepared by WWFUK, Tesco, ADAS and Michelmores, based on input from Multibox and industry stakeholders.

deforestation risk

Soybean cultivation is driving climate change, deforestation and habitat conversion in several key ecosystems, including Cerrado, Brazil, and more than 100,000 hectares of valuable habitat are lost each year for soybean production, the partners said.

In addition to reducing the risk of deforestation, insect farming has the advantage that many insects are biological waste handlers, helping to recycle and decompose the material. They can breed on a vast range of feedstocks or substrates and can handle surplus food, by-products and other raw materials that can be displaced as waste, they noted.

Currently, processed insect protein cannot be supplied to farmed livestock for human consumption. The EU will amend legislation authorizing the use of pig and poultry feed, they claim, and the UK could follow suit. The use of insect meal in aquaculture is permitted, but presently in too small a quantity and high price, preventing significant intake, the authors said.

UK insect industry lags behind the rest of the world

This new study suggests that around 240,000 tonnes of insect feed per year could potentially be sourced from UK insect farms. However, industrial growth in the UK is lagging behind mainland Europe and North America. Some new facilities in the UK are under construction, but the sector is being constrained by several factors, including only a limited number of substrates approved for breeding insects used in animal feed, the depot’s parties said.

WWF and Tesco have urged the UK Government to study the potential and regulatory requirements for the use of additional substrates for insect farming, allowing the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA), based on input from Food Standards Scotland, to allow for a wide range of feedstocks. Used to breed insects.

Tesco is also urging governments to develop financial incentives to support innovative farming methods such as insect farming that will support the scale-up of these new industries.

And WWF is urging aquaculture suppliers and retailers to work together to increase demand for insect feed in the UK.

