US Highway 69 project in Overland Park would get $ 15 million in federal funds with the bill passed by the House





Federal money from a $ 715 billion infrastructure bill approved by the US House on Thursday could enrich the proposed US Highway 69 extension to Overland Park, if the measure survives a possible Senate conference.

The potential injection of $ 15 million plus a state game is specifically aimed at the 167th Street interchange.

The House vote came a week after Overland Park City County voted to approve the addition of toll express lanes on US 69 as a preferred way to deal with growing congestion on what has become the busiest highway in Kansass.

By a 10-2 vote, council members opted for toll lanes rather than a traditional toll-free extension.

Part of the reason was that the toll lanes would increase revenue that could allow the city to pay its $ 20 million share of construction costs.

How would this impact the US 69 project

The federal money approved Thursday would not change the city’s bond, but it would allow construction to begin earlier on that part of the highway around 167th Street, said Lindsey Douglas, deputy secretary of the Department of Transportation. from Kansas.

The federal money would be matched by an additional $ 15 million from the state and put this intersection in the first phase of construction, along with the new toll lanes from 103rd Street to 151st Street, she said.

If the federal money is ultimately not approved, the 167th Street interchange would be in a later phase.

United States Democratic Representative Sharice Davids, who represents Johnson County, said the highway has been a priority since my predecessors’ predecessor.

The people in our district disagree on a lot, but not on that. US 69 needs to be dealt with, she said in brief remarks in the House on Wednesday.

The KDOT estimates that some 80,000 vehicles per day pass through the corridor, steadily bringing rush hour traffic to a speed of 15 miles per hour and causing higher than normal crash rates.

The INVEST in America law

Members of Congress spent much of the afternoon and evening debating HR 3684, known as the INVEST in America Act.

The $ 715 billion measure includes spending on a long list of highway, bridge and other infrastructure projects planned by members of Congress.

The bill is a reauthorization of infrastructure spending that occurs every five years and is separate from the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan.

The House approved the INVEST in American Act Thursday by a vote of 221-201 with all but two Republicans voting against.

KCATA money is included but Lenexa road projects are not

The bill also includes $ 10.5 million to purchase electric buses with charging stations for KCATA. That would be shared between cities in the regional transportation system, said Josh Powers, Johnson County Commercial Liaison Officer.

Powers said the number of new buses to be purchased will depend on local connection requirements, which have yet to be determined. But the vehicles would likely be smaller than full-size electric buses, which cost around $ 1.1 million each when chargers are included.

Federal money could allow KCATA to buy up to 10 to 15 electric buses, he said.

The additional buses would give transportation officials a chance to test their performance in the Midwest and how they compare to compressed natural gas and other vehicles, he said.

Davids, vice chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and U.S. Representative Emmanuel Cleaver from Kansas City, Missouri, have filed for the electric bus.

Davids had also asked Lenexa for two other projects for improvements around the intersection of freeways 435 and I-35, known as the Johnson County Gateway.

One was $ 403 million for the confluence of these routes with K-10 and the other was $ 199 million for the expansion of the K-10 corridor.

However, these projects did not find their way into the bill discussed this week.

The Senate has already passed its own infrastructure bill. Now that the House bill is approved, both versions will move towards reconciliation.

