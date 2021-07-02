UK school ski trips could be wiped out by Brexit visa rules Brexit





School ski trips placing European Union winter camps for British staff could be cleared by Brexit after revealing that they face the same hurdles as the music and theater sectors.

Instructors working in France, Italy or other parts of the EU, like rock bands and music artists, need to get a visa if they work in Europe, even for just a week at a time.

Interski’s managing director, Robert McIntosh, who contracted the epidemic, took a group of 250, including 10,000 to 12,000 children, to Aosta, Italy.

Now he doesn’t know if he can survive on a visa for up to 600 instructors, which costs 300 per visit. Typically, ski schools hire instructors for a week, two or three weeks at a time to reflect the school’s peak in the December vacation and the second half of February.

But he’s also not sure how he will continue to hire the 40-50 staff he brought to Italy for the entire season.

I am facing a battle on two fronts. Brexit throws uncertainty into everything. The cost increase due to the visa will be 100% local. You don’t have to be an economist, he said.

It’s a disaster, little has been said by the government and no information has been given on how we work.

His warning came two years after ski industry companies warned they would lose 25,000 jobs if they failed to hire British employees at ski resorts and chalet villages after Brexit.

Lincolnshire ski instructor Nick Orgles, who has been involved in field trips for the past 20 years, said: After Brexit, we all lost our jobs and our passion. The UK government has not done anything to allow us to continue working in the EU.

I usually go down 3, 4 or 5 times a year to teach my students skiing in the valley. I can’t do it now.

He said his experience is the tip of the iceberg and that the same visa requirements will hit other sports instructors in fields including sailing and climbing.

And it reflects the concerns of musicians outraged at the government’s failure to sign a visa-free agreement with the EU for creators.

Last week Sir Elton John said he was angry with the government, warning the UK music industry could lose a generation of talent due to post-Brexit touring restrictions.

Not all school ski trips have been hit. Hugues Raulet, who runs Halsbury Travel in Nottingham, said the only problem he is anticipating is delays at the border.

This is because his company is hiring local employees who do not need a work visa.

