US employment grows, easing pressure on Biden in the job market





The report is likely to ease some pressure on President Joe Biden over the slower-than-expected labor market recovery. The GOP hammered Biden over generous federal unemployment benefits, which governors and lawmakers say are among the reasons workers have been reluctant to re-enter the market.

At the same time, the number is probably not robust enough to change the opinion of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the economy continues to need emergency aid in the form of lower interest rate until the labor market recovers further.

Both Biden and Powell have largely staked their futures on the argument that rising inflation will only be temporary and that more federal spending and easy money policies are needed to help solve structural problems. that slow down the economy.

“Another substantial improvement, which is a standard the Federal Reserve is reviewing, is proving a little more difficult to achieve,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for financial services firm Bankrate. With “participation in the basically stable labor market, no improvement in the unemployment rate, I think it is not unreasonable to say that we would like to do better”.

The leisure and hospitality industry, which complained of a labor shortage, recorded the largest gains, adding 343,000 jobs last month, according to the report. Overall, salaries rose 0.3% from the previous month, in line with expectations, and are now up 3.6% from the same period last year. This number may have to increase further to remove more workers.

While June’s jobs figure would be considered exceptional in normal economic times, it is still a long way from the kind of growth needed to quickly restore the jobs that have been missing since Covid slammed the United States in the spring of 2020. The States United are still around 7 million. jobs below February 2020 levels.

“Americans are returning to work in droves, but now is not the time to give up,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said. “We have still lost millions of jobs from pre-pandemic levels and inequalities compounded by the crisis persist. We must be proactive in our policies to create good jobs and ensure that all workers have access to these jobs. “

Analysts suggest the economy would currently create more than a million jobs per month if employers could find all the workers they wanted.

Biden presented the June figures as proof that his economic policies are working.

“Our recovery is helping us turn the tide. Instead of workers competing for scarce jobs, employers competing for workers,” he said after the statement. “This kind of market competition not only gives workers more opportunities to earn higher wages, it also empowers them to demand and be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace.”

Below the highest figures, other key indicators of the health of labor markets showed some improvement from the previous month, but still suggest that the economic recovery is uneven across industry, gender and race. .

Unemployment among women and black Americans, who made up a disproportionate share of jobs lost to the pandemic due to lockdowns in service sector jobs, rose in June after both groups added more workers.

The labor force participation rate, which measures the number of people who are currently working or actively looking for work, has not budged, although the overall labor force has increased by 151,000. However, the participation of black workers is rose to 61.6 last month from 60.9 in May.

Republicans have accused the increase in unemployment benefits during the pandemic of preventing Americans from returning to work. Federal programs offer an additional $ 300 per week to the unemployed and greatly extend eligibility to most laid-off workers.

So far, 26 states, almost all GOP-led, have chosen to end their participation in federal programs weeks before the September expiration date, although the effect of these measures has barely been seen in the June report. Lawsuits against these actions have been filed in Maryland, Texas and Indiana.

An Indiana state court last week issued a preliminary injunction requiring the state to continue paying benefits until it fully considers the case.

Yet the number of workers filing new claims for unemployment benefits has declined steadily in recent weeks, according to data from the Labor Ministry, and economists have found no real sign that the end of benefits has spurred an increase in unemployment benefits. employment.

However, job growth did not appear strong enough in June to pull those who have been unemployed the longest off the line.

The number of long-term unemployed, or workers without a job for more than six months, rose from 233,000 to 4 million last month, after falling in May.

