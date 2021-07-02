UK-Ireland Box Office Preview: Another Round Succeeded | news





Studiocanals Another Round is the UK-Ireland finally bowing out this weekend as the box office looks set to continue a strong performance after cinemas reopen on the territory.

Thomas Vinterbergs Drinking Comedy Drama is showing at 131 locations starting today (July 2). It was originally scheduled for a November 27th release, but was put on hold due to a second lockdown. Its date was set for June 25 in March, and moved back a week to the last digit.

Another round has been chosen for the Cannes 2020 label titles that we would have played when festivals were canceled over the past few years. Eventually, he bowed out in Toronto in September.

The film has already been released not only in the United States, but also in territories including France, Italy, Spain and Denmark. In 2020, more than 1 million students were admitted from across Europe and to date, it has generated more than $8.6 million worldwide in revenue.

Since its Toronto launch, strong word of mouth has continued throughout the awards season, with the film winning Bafta for Best Non-English Film and an Oscar for Best International Feature Film. It was also nominated for a Bafta for the original screenplay, director and actor by Mads Mikkelsen. Vinterberg was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director.

Named Druk in Danish, the film follows four high school teachers who test the theory that having a certain level of alcohol in their bloodstream can make life better.

Vinterbergs 11th feature film. Notable among the previous ten is the 1999’s Festen (316,508 total). Highest in 2012s The Hunt (228,691) and 2015s Far From The Madding Crowd (6.2m).

Universal releases another long-delayed title, Christopher Landances comedy horror Freaky, about a confused serial killer and a high school student with less than 24 hours to change bodies. It plays in 522 positions.

Produced by Jason Blum through Blumhouse Productions, the film was slated for a November 13th release and was dropped from the December 26th release schedule. Then it was restored this year.

Sony has the Azazel Jacobs comedy French Exit in 126 locations, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges in the story of an elderly Manhattan socialite who moves into a small Parisian apartment with their son and cat.

Piper was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Film4 program

Its flagship distributor, Park Circus, is releasing six Film4-supported UK titles from the 1980s, ’90s and ’00s. Titles: Gurinder Chadhas Bhaji On The Beach (128 places), Mark Hermans 1996 Brassed Off (154 places), Bill Forsyths 1983 Local Hero (131 places), Stephen Frears 1985 My Beautiful Laundrette (135 places), Jonathan Glazers 2000 Sexy Beast ( 154) and Danny Boyles 1996 Trainspotting (219).

Exhibitors who have reserved titles include Odeon, Vue, Showcase and Everyman and many independent venues.

Signature Entertainment includes Ricard Cusss Daisy Quokka: Worlds Scariest Animal, an animated family film starring Angourie Rice and Sam Neill.

Dogwoof is distributing Nick Broomfields Last Man Standing on 16 sites. This documentary looks at the American record label Death Row Records and the LA street gang culture that came to dominate the business.

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story has opened in eight locations via Modern Films, but has already earned over 100 reservations. Doc N Roll Films features Mark Archers’ music doc Dont Go Gentle: A Film About IDLES at 46 venues and discusses Bristol punk bands and their place in the socio-political environment. It will be screened at 115 sites by the end of July.

A U-rated animated title for kids, Bings Animated Stories is playing on 89 Vue movie sites, with voice casting including Mark Rylance.

Finally, National Amusements releases the Taichi Ishidates anime Violet Evergarden: The Movie. And Bulldog Film presents a limited edition of WITCH: We Intend To Cause Havoc, a documentary about a Zambian rock band from the 1970s.

Major holdovers include the second weekend of box office leader Fast And Furious 9. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and the ongoing run of the Warner Bros musical In The Heights.

