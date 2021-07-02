U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Maine Religious Schools Dispute





Court takes new cases for next term from October Conservatives take broad view of religious rights

July 2 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday challenged two families with children attending Christian schools against a Maine tuition assistance program that bans taxpayer money from d ‘be used to pay for religious educational institutions in a matter that could further narrow the separation of church and state.

The court, which has a Conservative 6-3 majority, agreed to hear the families’ appeal from an inferior court ruling in favor of the state that found the Maine program did not violate the law of the first amendment of the US Constitution to the free exercise of religion. . The final decision could be based on other court decisions in recent years allowing public funds to go to religious institutions.

It was one of 10 new cases the judges have added to their list of those they will hear during the court’s next term, which begins in October. Friday’s business announcement was the latest move in the court’s current term, which resulted in a major 6-3 ruling on ideological lines on Thursday that could make it easier for states to pass voting restrictions. Read more

In addition to adding new cases, the court also dismissed several appeals on Friday, including one filed by a florist fined by Washington state for refusing to do a flower arrangement for a same-sex marriage because of her Christian beliefs. Read more

The Maine case is the latest for the court to pit the free exercise of religion against another element of the First Amendment: the separation of church and state which prohibits the establishment by the government of official religion or favors one religion over another. Conservative judges at the Court have often taken a broad view of religious rights.

Some sparsely populated areas of Maine lack public high schools, so state law allows the use of public funds to pay for tuition in some private “non-sectarian” schools of a family’s choice.

The case involves two groups of parents – David and Amy Carson, and Troy and Angela Nelson – who sued Maine in 2018 in federal court, arguing that the exclusion of religious schools by the Tuition Assistance Program discriminates against them on the basis of religion.

The Carsons pay to send their daughter to Christian schools in Bangor, Maine’s third largest city. The Nelson’s would like to send their two children to a Christian school called Temple Academy in Waterville, but can only afford tuition for one. Their son attends Temple Academy while their daughter does not.

The schools, which are both private and non-profit, describe themselves as seeking to instill a “biblical worldview” in students. Bangor Christian Schools do not hire gay or transgender teachers and could potentially expel openly gay or transgender students, court documents show. Temple Academy does not hire gay teachers and likely would not accept gay, transgender or non-Christian students, according to court documents.

Families have claimed they are entitled to help with tuition fees given recent Supreme Court rulings favorable to religious institutions, including its ruling last year approving Montana tax credits that may help pay students to attend religious schools. Families are represented by the conservative Institute for Justice legal group.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against the families last year, ruling that Supreme Court precedents did not bar states from banning the public funds of religious entities in depending on how those dollars would be used.

While states cannot disqualify religious schools from public aid programs simply because of their religious status or affiliation, Maine is not required to subsidize schools that would use the money to provide religious education. , decided the 1st circuit.

“States should not be allowed to withhold an education benefit otherwise available simply because a student would make the private and independent choice to use that benefit to procure an education that includes religious instruction,” they said. written in a court record.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey wrote in a court filing that religious schools wishing to provide secular education can receive public funds.

“By excluding sectarian schools, Maine refuses to fund explicitly religious activities incompatible with free public education,” Frey wrote.

Report by Andrew Chung in New York; Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

